Galgotias University Hosts IEEE ICCCA 2025 Along With WIE-HackEarth & I'CEO Innovation Events, Strengthening Global Research and Technology Leadership

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5: Galgotias University hosted the 2025 IEEE 7th International Conference on Computing, Communication and Automation (ICCCA), bringing together leading researchers, technologists, academicians and industry experts from India and abroad. The conference reinforced the university's commitment to fostering innovation, research excellence and global academic collaboration.

ICCCA 2025 received 2,278 research paper submissions, with 430 accepted, reflecting a strong global interest in emerging technologies across computing, communication, automation and artificial intelligence. The conference featured key perspectives from eminent dignitaries including Dr. S N Singh, Director, ABV-IIITM Gwalior & IEEE Fellow; Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate (IN-SPACe); Prof. Brij B. Gupta, Director, CCRI, Asia University, Taiwan; Dr. Mohammad Rihan, Director, NISE, Gurugram & Chair Elect, IEEE UP Section; and Mr. Sandeep Jain, Deputy Secretary, Government of India. Their talks highlighted India's expanding space innovation landscape, intelligent automation, interdisciplinary research and global technology readiness.

As part of its international engagement efforts, Galgotias University strengthened cross-border collaboration through an MoU with CCRI Asia University, Taiwan, promoting joint research and innovation programs.

In parallel with ICCCA, the University also hosted two major IEEE-supported innovation events:

- WIE-HackEarth 2025, funded by IEEE Women in Engineering, brought together 30 teams and 90 women innovators for a 24-hour hackathon focused on sustainability, smart health, digital literacy and tech-driven social impact.

- I'CEO, sponsored by the IEEE Uttar Pradesh Section, engaged 16 teams from IEEE Student Branches in entrepreneurial simulations, strategic decision-making and leadership challenges.

Commenting on the occasion Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, "At Galgotias University, we are committed to nurturing a research-driven ecosystem that empowers students and scholars to innovate, experiment and lead in rapidly evolving technological domains. Hosting ICCCA 2025 along with the WIE-HackEarth and I'CEO events reflects our dedication to building global collaborations and preparing future-ready leaders who will shape the world with impactful ideas and solutions."

The synergy between ICCCA 2025 and the IEEE innovation events highlighted Galgotias University's continued leadership in advancing high-impact research, promoting interdisciplinary learning and enabling international academic partnerships. With strong support from global experts, policymakers and industry leaders, the university remains committed to empowering the next generation of innovators and technology pioneers.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universitiespublic and private combinedthis achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor