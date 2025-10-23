Galgotias University Hosts Shri Ajai Chowdhry under Dialogue Series to Inspire Innovation and Leadership

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23: Galgotias University, under its flagship Galgotias Dialogue Series, proudly welcomed Shri Ajai Chowdhry, Co-Founder of HCL and Chairman, National Quantum Mission, for an insightful session on the theme "Conversations Creating Change." The interaction served as an enriching platform for students, faculty, and researchers to gain perspectives from one of India's foremost technology leaders, reinforcing the university's commitment to fostering innovation-driven learning.

YouTube Link of the session: youtu.be/d539sBvt-oI?si=j4yWeM08nTgVjGiC

The highlight of the event was the Book Discussion Session centred around Shri Chowdhry's acclaimed work, 'Just Aspire'. The discussion aimed to inspire students to embrace innovation-led entrepreneurship, visionary thinking, and leadership with purpose, reflecting the core values of Galgotias University's educational philosophy.

During the visit, Shri Chowdhry toured the university's state-of-the-art Centres of Excellence, including the Drone Innovation Lab and the Semiconductor Research Lab, where he commended the implementation of the G-SCALE model. He recognised it as a progressive academic framework that effectively integrates global exposure, skill development, competency-based learning, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the university's vision, Shri Ajai Chowdhary said, "It's inspiring to see this kind of innovation ecosystem that Galgotias University is building. The focus on practical learning, research, and entrepreneurship here reflects a future-ready academic framework that seamlessly integrates Global exposure, Skill development, Competency-based learning, Application-oriented teaching, Leadership building, and Entrepreneurship."

Commending Shri Ajai Chowdhry's pioneering contributions to India's technology sector, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "We are deeply honoured to host Shri Ajai Chowdhry, whose journey embodies India's innovation story. His insights on entrepreneurship and the future of technology truly resonated with our students. At Galgotias, we are committed to nurturing innovators and leaders who can drive change and shape the global knowledge economy."

The Galgotias Dialogue Series is a flagship initiative that promotes intellectual exchange, innovation, and leadership, inspiring students to think boldly and lead with purpose as catalysts of change in a rapidly evolving world.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings. Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universitiespublic and private combinedthis achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

