Galgotias University Inaugurates IIT Mandi Catalyst Satellite Centre, Signs MoUs to Strengthen India's Startup Ecosystem

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13: Galgotias University proudly inaugurated the IIT Mandi Catalyst Satellite Centre on its campus, marking a significant milestone in strengthening innovation-driven learning, entrepreneurship, and India's growing startup ecosystem. The initiative reflects the university's continued focus on creating future-ready platforms that enable students and researchers to transform ideas into impactful solutions.

The inauguration served as a collaborative platform to foster innovation, research translation, and startup creation, highlighting the role of academia-led ecosystems in driving national capacity building and technology-led entrepreneurship. The centre aims to support early-stage startups, promote deep-tech innovation, and bridge the gap between research and real-world application.

The prestigious event was graced by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. Goutam Sutradhar , Director, National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, as the Guest of Honour. Their presence reinforced the shared vision of strengthening India's innovation and startup landscape through collaborative academic leadership.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "We believe that innovation and entrepreneurship must be deeply embedded within the academic ecosystem. The inauguration of the IIT Mandi Catalyst Satellite Centre reflects our commitment to empowering students and researchers with the right mentorship, infrastructure, and industry exposure to build scalable, impact-driven ventures that contribute to India's innovation economy."

A key highlight of the event was the signing of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)between Galgotias University and the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, and between Galgotias University and Jharkhand University of Technology, Ranchi. These partnerships will enable joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchange programmes, co-creation of deep-tech startups, access to advanced laboratories, and shared incubation and acceleration programmes.

The collaborations are expected to strengthen the innovation pipeline by translating academic research into market-ready solutions, enhancing funding access, and creating nationwide pathways for student entrepreneurs and startups. The event was further enriched by the presence of Prof. N. K. Goyal, CSAI & CMAI, and other distinguished academicians and stakeholders.

The inauguration of the IIT Mandi Catalyst Satellite Centre underscores Galgotias University's vision of aligning academic excellence with entrepreneurship and innovation, empowering young minds to become drivers of technological progress and economic growth.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universitiespublic and private combinedthis achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor