Galgotias University to Give 7 Honorary Doctorates at Museum of the Future in Dubai During ELITE 50 Most Influential Event

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: In a historic partnership with ELITE Magazine India, Galgotias University will honor seven distinguished individuals with honorary doctorates during the prestigious ELITE 50 Most Influential event at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. This significant milestone will mark the first Indian-led event within this global icon, paying tribute to individuals who embody excellence and dedication across a range of fields.

The ELITE 50 Most Influential event, known for its unparalleled scale and international prestige, has previously been held at landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Tower Bridge in London, and, most recently, the Statue of Liberty in New York City. ELITE Magazine India's selection of honorees celebrates those whose contributions resonate globally and elevate India's standing in various sectors.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Galgotias University will join hands with ELITE Magazine in the selection process, a role befitting a university dedicated to fostering innovation and empowering leaders. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, recognized as one of ELITE's 50 Most Influential at last year's Statue of Liberty event, exemplifies the university's commitment to excellence.

This year's honorary doctorates will be conferred upon individuals of exceptional achievement at the Museum of the Future, a fitting venue for an event that honors visionaries. The evening's guest list promises to bring together eminent personalities, with rumored attendees including Bollywood luminary Karan Johar, actors Vivek Oberoi and R. Madhavan, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, and Nepal's richest man, Binod Chaudhary.

The partnership between Galgotias University and ELITE Magazine for this prestigious event underscores a shared mission to recognize and inspire transformative contributions on the global stage.

