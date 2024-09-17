Galgotias University Welcomes Over 12,000 New Students at Orientation 2024: A New Journey Begins

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17: Galgotias University proudly kicks off its Orientation Day for the academic year 2024-2025, welcoming over 12,000 new students across 20 schools and 30 departments. From today through the 19th of September, the campus will come alive as students, faculty, and staff engage in a three-day celebration designed to introduce the university's vibrant community, resources, and academic programs.

Having completed their online orientation last week, the freshers were met with enthusiasm today as faculty and support staff extended a warm welcome, ensuring that each student feels at home. The Student Council, representing 25+ clubs-the largest of its kind in India-also played a key role in welcoming the new cohort, offering them a glimpse into the vast extracurricular and leadership opportunities that await.

Speaking about the new students, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "At Galgotias University, we are committed to shaping the future by empowering students to reach their fullest potential. This new cohort is joining a community where excellence is the norm, innovation thrives, and every student is encouraged to challenge the status quo. I have no doubt that our newest members will contribute to and elevate the proud legacy of this university."

With over 200 programs, from Polytechnic to PhD courses, Galgotias University offers an education that blends academic rigor with real-world relevance. The university's A+ accreditation by NAAC and its leadership in innovation-ranked among the top 3 in India for patent filings-are a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence.

Galgotias University's dynamic community of 40,000+ students and a strong network of 80,000+ alumni ensures that each student has access to a supportive, nurturing environment. As students embark on this new chapter, they will not only be learners but also innovators, leaders, and global citizens.

Welcome to Galgotias University-where you'll find a world of opportunities and the support to achieve your dreams.

