Gallery Silver Scapes Presents ‘ECHOES’ a Solo Exhibition by Anurag Anand

New Delhi [India], July 18: Gallery Silver Scapes is proud to announce ‘ECHOES', a solo exhibition by acclaimed visual artist and bestselling author Anurag Anand, to be held from 13th to 18th August 2025 at LTC, Bikaner House, New Delhi. The exhibition features a curated collection of nearly 60 soulful artworks across diverse mediums—acrylic on canvas, watercolor, charcoal, and oil on paper—that highlight Anand's distinctive style blending abstraction and realism. Each piece invites viewers to pause, reflect, and emotionally connect with moments that are often overlooked—a glance, a hesitation, a dream left unspoken.

Anurag's journey as an artist has been shaped by a lifelong passion for storytelling, a vibrant upbringing in India, and a natural curiosity about the world around him. Though a self-taught artist with a parallel career in the corporate world, his creative voice has evolved through experimentation and innovation, developing into a style that allows viewers to connect with his work on a deeply personal level.

My art is a compendium of my observations; life viewed from my lens. There is no pretentiousness to it. No burden of conformity or aesthetic orthodoxy. No stylistic limitations. Just plain and unbridled expression, I don't paint for applause or intellectual validation. I paint to understand myself, to process the quiet turbulence that often goes unnamed. My canvas is where memory meets imagination where a crooked balcony, a child’s glance, or a forgotten animal becomes a carrier of story, of sentiment.

What I create often begins in chaos—personal or observational but finds clarity as the work takes form. It's not realism, nor is it abstraction in the traditional sense. It's instinct guided by memory. I'm less interested in categorization and more in emotional truth.

I don't chase perfection. I chase honesty. If something feels unresolved, it stays that way. Because life is unresolved too. The layers of my work its fragments of cities and villages, of architecture and emotion mirror the contradictions we live with.” shares Anurag Anand.

His paintings are vessels for emotion, not just decorative objects. They explore the complexity and contradictions of human life, capturing fleeting moments of stillness and vulnerability with bold color palettes and evocative textures. Many of his works now form part of private collections across the globe, and his exhibitions have been hosted in prestigious art fairs and galleries throughout India.

As a bestselling author of fifteen books, including The Legend of Amrapali, To Hell and Back, and The Crimson Throne of Mahoba, Anurag brings a storyteller's sensibility to his art, weaving thought-provoking narratives that invite viewers to pause, reflect, and connect. His writing has appeared in national publications, and he has represented his perspectives in television debates and corporate forums, seamlessly navigating the worlds of literature, business, and art.

The exhibition is curated by Vikram Mayor of Gallery Silver Scapes, who offers a compelling insight into the narrative core of ‘Echoes': “Echoes is a deeply personal yet universally resonant journey—an artistic archaeology of memory. Anand does not paint what he sees; he paints what he remembers feeling. And in that act, he offers us a mirror—an invitation to revisit the landscapes within us that time may have blurred, but never erased.”

He adds, “The show is anchored by works like Eternal Banaras, Searching for the Divine – II, Autumn Breeze, Harmony, and Goa Sunshine each reflecting a spectrum of moods and memories filtered through Anurag's artistic lens. What strikes me most about Anurag's work is its emotional immediacy how effortlessly it bridges the personal and the universal. These aren't just paintings; they are lived experiences, often rooted in memory, layered with quiet introspection and rich cultural observation.

These are not just paintings they are emotional landscapes. Each piece is an invitation to slow down and experience life as the artist sees it: through memory, instinct, and the fine details we so often overlook. In an increasingly noisy world, Anurag's work offers something rare—a space for quiet reflection, for honest feeling, for connection. As a curator, I've always sought artists whose work feels rooted , not just in technique, but in lived reality, in integrity of vision.”

Whether through brush or pen, Anurag Anand's creative mission remains the same: to inspire reflection, spark conversation, and foster a deeper understanding of the human experience.

Exhibition Details:

Title- ‘ECHOES' a Solo exhibition by Anurag Anand

Presented by Gallery Silver Scapes

Date and Venue- 13th–18th August 2025 | LTC, Bikaner House, Delhi. The exhibition will then move to Gallery Silver Scapes, Anand Niketan, Delhi, and will also be available on its website gallerysilverscapes.com until 15th September 2025.

Timings- 10.30 AM- 7PM

10.30 AM- 7PM Entry– Open to the public

‘Echoes' is not just an exhibition—it is an introspective journey through memory and feeling, where Anurag Anand invites us to rediscover the emotional architecture of places long left behind, but never truly forgotten.

About Gallery Silver Scapes – Established in 1984 (originally as Images), Gallery Silver Scapes has grown into one of Delhi's most discerning spaces for contemporary Indian art. Under the curatorship of Mrs. Manjula Badhwar Mayor and now her son, Vikram Mayor, the gallery has built a legacy of championing both modern masters and emerging voices with equal commitment. Known for its thoughtful curation and deep engagement with the emotional and cultural layers of Indian art, Silver Scapes is not just a gallery it is a storytelling space, where every exhibition becomes a quiet dialogue between the artist, the viewer, and the times we live in. With a keen eye for sincerity over spectacle, the gallery continues to shape conversations around art that is both personal and powerful.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor