Games24x7 Foundation unveils 'Wheels of Change' on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 Games24x7 Foundation, the non-profit arm of Games24x7, one of India's largest online skill gaming company, is reshaping the landscape of education for underprivileged girls with the launch of 'Wheels of Change' on National Girl Child Day on Wednesday.

A response to the staggering challenge of over 5.5 lakh out-of-school girls in India, this initiative addresses the prevalent issue of distance acting as a deterrent for girl students, often a decisive factor in their unfortunate dropout.

In unveiling the 'Wheels of Change' initiative, Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Games24x7, said, "The Games24x7 Foundation passionately commits to dismantling barriers faced by aspiring girl students in an effort to promote education for all in our country.

"A small step towards this large endeavour is taken in the distant towns of Dharashiv, Maharashtra of ensuring access to high school education for girl students. At the Games24x7 Foundation, our vision is to empower the youth, catalysing lasting impact for future generations.

"Through the 'Wheels of Change' initiative, we aim to empower a cultural transformation, fostering a society where learning and aspiration know no bounds.

"This endeavour is fueled by the unwavering support of the Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, propelling our mission to build an inclusive and progressive future.”

Maharashtra's student dropout rate stood at 10.7 per cent annually at the secondary level (national average 12.6 per cent) in 2021-2022. However, in five districts, it soared past 15 per cent.

Recognising this as a barrier to the new National Education Policy's 100 per cent enrolment goal by 2030, Games24x7 Foundation is set to distribute 1,000 bicycles in Dharashiv district, specifically in Bhoom, Washi, Paranda.

The initiative aims to offer a sense of independence, security, and shorter commutes, breaking barriers to education for deserving girls.

The 'Wheels of Change' is Games24x7 Foundation's impactful stride, building on Games24x7's successful ventures in education, hunger, and healthcare.

Collaborating with local authorities, the Foundation will host orientation sessions on road safety and will compile data on attendance, punctuality, and educational aspirations, offering valuable insights into the initiative's transformative impact. This marks a pivotal step in the Foundation's mission for building a framework to stimulate impact for generations to come.

Games24x7 Foundation stands strong with its parent organisations' previous collaborations with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), Hemkunt Foundation, Christel House and many more non-for-profit organisations driving impactful initiatives.

Notably, Games24x7's partnership on a child trafficking study with the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation lending their tech for good, brought forward a tool for KSCF and its partners to analyse data collected from the vulnerable children in real time. These initiatives lay the foundation for meaningful change in countless lives across the nation.

