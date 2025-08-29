Gandhinagar: 16-year-old Bhavika Maheshwari Becomes Brand Ambassador of Children’s Research University

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 29: The Children's Research University, Gandhinagar — established in 2009 by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi — has taken a historic step by appointing 16-year-old Bhavika Maheshwari as its Brand Ambassador. This honour was conferred by the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Devvrat Acharya, at the Dhanyogrihasthashram ceremony held at Gandhinagar Town Hall. The event was graced by Gujarat's Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Bhanu Ben Babariya, the Mayor of Gandhinagar, MLAs, and several other dignitaries.

The Children's Research University, also known as the “Laboratory for Human Development,” is India's first university dedicated to the physical, mental, and spiritual development of children. The institution does not limit itself to producing doctors, engineers, or officers, but prioritises nurturing sensitive, virtuous, and ethical human beings. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. T.S. Joshi, described Bhavika's appointment as an inspiring step in linking youth power to nation-building.

Bhavika Maheshwari: An Inspirational Personality

16-year-old Bhavika Maheshwari has captured attention with her talent, social work, and dedication. At just 11, she raised ₹5.2 million (52 lakhs) through storytelling for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Bhavika has authored five books — including one dedicated to President Droupadi Murmu — and is a TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, four-time world record holder, Brand Ambassador for the Gujarat Government's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, and an international motivational speaker. She has delivered inspiring talks at Oxford University (London), the University of Edinburgh (Scotland), the University of Dublin (Ireland), and Hindu Sugriva University (Bali, Indonesia).

Over the past seven years, Bhavika has travelled more than 100,000 kilometres, participated in over 450 programs, and impacted the lives of more than half a million people. Since the age of nine, she has been working in the digital discipline, raising awareness among thousands of students across hundreds of schools. Recently, under the university's guidance, she signed a unique MoU with the Surat Pre-School Association to provide teachers with free training and resources to promote digital discipline among parents and children. It marks the first international initiative of its kind.

Governor Shri Devvrat Acharya, in his address, said: “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the establishment of the Children's Research University is a revolutionary step in human development. This institution is not limited to academics but strives to imbue children with values, service, and virtues.”

He added that peace in society, the nation, and the world can only be achieved if we prioritise shaping future generations into kind, sensitive, and genuine human beings.

Youth Power in Nation-Building

The initiative of the Children's Research University is inspiring not only for Gujarat but for the entire nation. Young talents like Bhavika Maheshwari will play a crucial role in spreading this mission to the masses. The move is a revolutionary step toward promoting values such as empathy, tolerance, compassion, and love in society.

Digital Discipline Drive in Gujarat

Bhavika has launched a nationwide drive to reduce screen time among children. As part of this campaign, she will provide mothers and children with free training sessions and presentations (PPTs), enabling women to become Digital Detox Trainers and children to become Brand Ambassadors — thus spreading awareness to millions. During Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, special programs will be conducted on this theme at community aartis. For this initiative, Bhavika has sought guidance from the Chief Minister, the Governor, and several other dignitaries.

Earlier, at the age of 10 in 2019, when mobile games like PUBG and Free Fire were leading to suicide attempts among youth, she conducted seminars in many schools and guided more than 10,000 children. Subsequently, the government imposed a ban on such games, and Union Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad sent her an official letter of appreciation for her efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor