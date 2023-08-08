Gandhinagar University inaugurates state’s 1st AI Blockchain-driven Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Lab

DGP Anil Pratham inaugurated the lab and will serve as a platform for conducting research and innovation projects apart from the regular learning of the students.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 8: Gandhinagar University, a nationally renowned institute, achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of its cutting-edge Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Lab on Monday. The lab, the first of its kind in the state, harnesses AI Blockchain technology to strengthen cybersecurity and digital forensics capabilities and was inaugurated by DGP Anil Pratham.

The newly established lab will serve as a platform for conducting research and innovation projects in collaboration with industry partners and academic institutions apart from learning for the students. As part of its comprehensive offering, the lab will conduct various courses and workshops, covering topics such as network security, malware analysis, cryptography, penetration testing, incident response, digital forensics tools and techniques, cybercrime investigation, and cyber law.

A commitment to a futuristic approach, a progressive mindset, and constructive advancement forms the very essence of Gandhinagar University. It is with this guiding principle that Gandhinagar University stands as a pioneer yet again, being the first to establish an AI blockchain-integrated digital forensic laboratory, after FSL.

The lab will also host a series of events and competitions to inspire and empower students to excel in their chosen fields. Under the supervision of experienced faculty members, the lab promises to nurture and mentor students throughout their learning journey. The dignitaries were given an introduction to the Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Lab and also given a tour of the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Vinita Rohera, Vice President of Gandhinagar University, said, “The Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Lab reflects our commitment to providing students with the best education and training in the crucial fields of cyber and digital forensics. The lab is equipped with a high-end workstation and all the required commercial software that will help our students to learn and provide support to various government agencies. We believe this lab will have a profound impact on our students and contribute significantly to our shared vision of a better society. We also plan to expand our reach in the AI domain by proposing an AI campus, the first of its kind in the state.”

As the world increasingly transitions into a digital world, technology has become a beneficial thread, but it has also proven to be a huge threat. In the digital expanse, adversaries aim to shatter, extort, and disrupt. Technology and knowledge are tools to pave the way for a secure future and forge an India that is impervious, innovative, and invincible.

In his keynote address on The Role of Cyber and Digital Forensics in Ensuring a Secure Digital World, DGP Anil Pratham said, “Cybersecurity and digital forensics are critical aspects of national security, especially given the emerging patterns and trends of cybercrime in the virtual world. The government’s investment in research and development in this domain underscores its importance. Universities have an important role to play in equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to meet the nation’s evolving cybersecurity needs. We appreciate Gandhinagar University for setting up this lab.”

Gandhinagar University also organised a seminar on the topic of Building a Better Society, which brought together distinguished leaders, intellectuals, and visionaries to deliberate on innovative ideas and strategies for creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and harmonious society.

The seminar also addressed the important issue of drug abuse with PI RR Parmar of SOG Gandhinagar speaking on “Fostering Community Engagement and Empowerment for Inhibiting Drug Abuse”. The crucial topic attracted a jam-packed hall of students, indicating its significance in creating awareness about drug abuse and tackling the problem.

MLA Bakaji Thakor and Gujarat BJP Youth Leader Mr Rutvij Patel also spoke at the seminar.

A research-oriented, student-centric, multidisciplinary, not-for-profit private university, Gandhinagar University is committed to nurturing the capabilities of its students and researchers through academic excellence and empowering young minds by building their skills through quality education. It has integrated teaching, learning, training, research, innovation and skill development to ensure its students are future-ready.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor