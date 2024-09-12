Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Get up to Rs 7,500 Cashback on Smartphones with Bajaj Finserv

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, Ganesh Chaturthi is associated with new beginnings and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, customers wanting to upgrade their handsets can shop for the latest, feature-rich smartphones on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. The Ganpati festival mobile offers include discounts and a cashback of up to Rs 7,500 for purchases made between the 4th and 8th of September from Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital outlets.

Besides mobile phones, those looking to upgrade to a new laptop can purchase top-of-the-line HP laptops from the Specter, Omen, and Envy series on Easy EMIs. The EMIs start from just Rs. 6,667, and users can benefit from a zero down payment offer for up to 15 months. HP laptops are renowned for their uncompromising performance, vibrant displays, and portable designs, making them a customer favourite in the segment.

The Ganesh Chaturthi offers give users the opportunity to elevate their experience by tapping into exclusive and limited-period discounts and cashback benefits. With tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months, shoppers can select convenient repayment terms and bring home the latest devices from popular brands. Whether users want a new smartphone or a laptop, they can head to their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, use their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, and convert the cost of the product into Easy EMIs while availing of exclusive benefits like attractive discounts and free home delivery on select models.

How to buy a new smartphone or laptop using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network is easy. Here's how you can purchase an item:

1. Head to the Bajaj Finserv website, go to the 'Store Locator' page and locate your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store like Croma, Vijay Sales, or Reliance Digital

2. Visit the store in person and find the product you want

3. Finalise your repayment tenure and provide the details of your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

4. Walk out with your new smartphone or laptop

*Terms and Conditions Apply

