Ganesh Chaturthi TV Offers You Can't Miss

New Delhi [India], August 25: Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and households are preparing to welcome Bappa with devotion, and togetherness. This is also the time when families look to upgrade their homesbe it with new appliances, electronics, or furnishingsto mark fresh beginnings. And what better way to elevate the celebrations than by bringing home a brand-new television?

Buying a TV doesn't have to strain your budget. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, premium televisions are now within reach, so you can celebrate without compromising your finances.

What's on offer this Ganesh Chaturthi

Bajaj Finserv is rolling out special Ganesh Chaturthi EMI offers on top television brands. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly LED TV or a premium smart TV experience, you can now enjoy flexible EMIs, zero down payment schemes, and attractive discounts.

Leading brands like Cellecor and Xiaomi are part of the festive offer line-up. Cellecor's LED TVs bring affordability and reliability, while Xiaomi's smart range offers cutting-edge features for those who want more from their screens.

Featured festive TV deals

Cellecor LED TVs

* Starting EMI: Rs. 1,139/month

* Zero down payment | Up to 18 months tenure

* Discounts up to 20% (Price range: Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 2,80,000)

* Valid till: 30th September 2025

Xiaomi LED TVs

* Starting EMI: Rs. 3,584/month

* Zero down payment | Up to 12 months tenure

* Discounts up to 30% (Price range: Rs. 43,000 - Rs. 67,000)

* Valid till: 31st August 2025

Who can avail these offers

These EMI plans are available to Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card holders or those eligible for Easy EMI loan across India. You can check your pre-approved loan eligibility by entering your mobile number online.

When are these offers available

The Ganesh Chaturthi special offers are live through the festive season, with deals on select brands valid till the end of August and September 2025. This ensures you can plan your purchase around the festive calendar.

Where can you shop

You can avail these television offers at leading partner stores across India. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4,000+ cities, customers can shop for their favourite TV brand without worrying about immediate full payment.

Why upgrade this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about ritualsit's about creating memories. A new TV can turn your living room into a festive hub, where family and friends gather for aarti live-streams, movie nights, and sports events.

Beyond seasonal discounts, Bajaj Finserv gives customers more ways to save through its Maha Bachat Savings Calculator. This easy-to-use tool combines all available offersbrand-level discounts, dealer benefits, and EMI perksinto one view, helping you make the smartest purchase decision.

With Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI options and tools like the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator, you don't have to postpone your purchase or compromise on quality.

How to avail these offers

* Visit the Ganesh Chaturthi Offers Page.

* Browse the wide range of television deals.

* Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to compare discounts and EMI benefits.

* Check your pre-approved loan eligibility by entering your mobile number online.

* Head to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store or shop online.

* Choose your Easy EMI plan (up to 18 months tenure).

* Complete your purchase with just basic documents.

Upgrade smart this Ganesh Chaturthi

This festive season, celebrate not just with devotion but with smart financial choices. With flexible EMIs, zero down payment, and added benefits from the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator, Bajaj Finserv makes it easier than ever to bring home the TV of your choice.

