Gang accused of conning people as fake packers and movers nabbed in Pune

New Delhi [India], August 9: The Haryana Police in a swift search operation across various states based on the FIR filed by J S Ahluwalia, Group President of Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited have arrested till now 5 men who allegedly conned people and misappropriated their household articles by projecting themselves as representative of a most reputed Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited. The gang allegedly used company's logo, letter head, toll free number, mail id and even GST number to dupe customers and it is estimated that more than 1500 innocent persons have been trapped by this gang. The arrested are Sajjan Sharma, Narender, Dinesh, Rinku Sharma and Sunny, all from Bhiwani

The gang leader Lalit Sharma, who is on bail for a similar fraud is still at large and absconding and was earlier also arrested in Delhi in connection with a complaint lodged by a Delhi resident whose entire household articles were taken away by the accused. Several household articles ranging from cars, refrigerators, LED TVs, air conditioners, coolers and washing machines were recovered from them besides around 18 Nos. SIMs and mobiles under assumed name. Police said that efforts are underway to apprehend other people besides Lalit Sharma and further arrests were likely.

Haryana Police team led by Umesh Kumar, IO conducted raids spread across various states to nab the culprits and achieved success at Pune. The conman operated under various fake names and mobile numbers and used only WhatsApp to conceal their true identity. While investigating the case, the police also came across information about how online queries made by people on search engines like “Google”, 'Just Dial' or “Logistics E- Kart” ended up in the hands of such unscrupulous persons who used the details to con those making the online search.

According to the police, Lalit Sharma who had learnt the tricks of this trade also understood how online local search engines operate. Once, Sharma got the details of his target from his contacts, he would get fake bills, invoices and brochures printed to suit and convince the potential victim and would also offer them lower and competitive prices. Unsuspecting, the victims would be fooled into paying him money as well as delivering their house hold articles, to be lost forever, police said.

The arrested persons have revealed that they also misused the trapped customers assets like car and also operated bank accounts under fake identity. The investigation is still in progress and more revelations are likely. Agarwal Packers and Movers is spearheading this movement of identifying such culprits to save thousands of innocent clients who get trapped.

