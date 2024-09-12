Ganpati Festival Mobile Offers: Get Up to 20 per cent Off on the Latest Smartphones

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Ganesh Chaturthi is a widely celebrated festival across India. The event commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity who is believed to bring prosperity and well-being. To add sweetness to this festive occasion, Bajaj Finserv has announced discounts of up to 20 per cent on the purchase of latest smartphones when shopping using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The latest smartphones bring cutting-edge innovation in display and camera technologies, along with highly optimised software. Shoppers can purchase top-notch models by visiting their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner stores. The Ganpati festival mobile offers include cashback of up to Rs. 7,500 while shopping from Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales from September 4th to 8th!

By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, customers can avail of Easy EMIs, with repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Moreover, select models come with a zero down payment policy, which exempts buyers from making an upfront payment. Shoppers also get to avail of hefty discounts, attractive cashback offers, and free home delivery service on select models when shopping for the latest smartphones.

By taking advantage of the Ganesh Chaturthi offers, customers can enjoy hefty discounts of up to 20 per cent on smartphones from brands like Samsung, vivo, and OnePlus. These models boast groundbreaking features and technologies like AI integration, ultra-clear cameras, and the fastest-ever chipsets.

Buy smartphones on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Here's how you can purchase your desired smartphone on Easy EMI using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card:

1. Locate your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store using the 'Store Locator' feature on the website

2. Go to the store, browse the available models, and handpick the smartphone you desire

3. Select your repayment terms and provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details

4. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to complete the purchase and walk out with your new smartphone

*Terms and Conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor