Gardengram expands to support local nurseries and gardening enthusiasts nationwide

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/PNN): Gardengram, a one-stop shop for gardening inputs, aims to expand its stores to every Indian city. This government-recognized start-up was established with a vision to empower gardening enthusiasts through gardening by making gardening a hassle-free experience for them. This expansion of its stores to all Indian cities will support the local nurseries by strengthening their network and reach to every home. A fast-growing D2C brand in the gardening space, Gardengram is currently catering to its customers in all 30 Indian states including remote areas and interiors. With its new stores, the company is looking forward to further maximising its customer reach and extending its footprints pan India.

Gardengram was founded by Tanvi Prakash to help increase the share of home gardens in overall green nation, by easing the gardening experience for people. Over the past few years with the pandemic alienating people and contributing to the mental stress, an increasing number of people are looking back at nature for connect and engaging in their home gardens. Thereby, increasing the number of home gardens and contributing to over-all positive impact on the environment and urban greenery. The brand is striving to bring people closer to nature by planting health and happiness inside their homes. The online platform has a vast collection of plants that includes microgreens, medicinal plants, air purifying plant, herb plants, spice plants, flowering plants, sustainable jute planters and many more. At Gardengram, you can also get the highest quality gardening equipment, such as hanging pots, fertilisers, potting mixes, and all other gardening accessories. Also, they provide solutions for vertical gardening, landscaping, gardening-related workshops designed for schools and residential societies, and gardening-related consultations.

Talking about the company, Tanvi shares, "Gardening can be a very rewarding activity for people by helping them reduce stress, feel calm and maintain a good mental health. However, the challenges of hectic schedule, lack of single window for gardening-related shopping and limited knowledge of gardening limits people to actively pursue it. With our single front, and services, we are here to encourage people in home gardening.

People love gardening and enjoy the company of plants however being closer to nature comes with its own challenges. The lifestyle and its demanding nature limits people in terms of time they can spare to look for products and services at diverse places given the unorgsed nature of gardening sector. So, Gardengram's online platform brings all your gardening requirements to your doorstep.

Gardengram has proved that bigger cities and smaller cities including rural areas have a tremendous absorption capacity for gardening industry. Under the leadership of Tanvi Prakash, the company is now looking forward to reaching new milestones of business growth with its new stores across all Indian states and seeking meng partnerships with government and diverse stakeholders alike.

