Garment Technology Expo (GTE) 2025 & Lace & Trims Show are Set to Power the Apparel Industry

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 3:The Garment Technology Expo (GTE), India's leading B2B platform for garment manufacturing technology, is returning to the industrial heartland of Gujarat, marking its 38th edition from 7th to 9th November 2025 jointly organised by Garment Technology Expo (GTE) and India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML) at the Helipad Exhibition Ground in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

In a landmark development, GTE 2025 Ahmedabad will be collocated for the very first time with the Lace & Trims Show 2025, providing garment manufacturers with a seamless sourcing hub for both core machinery and essential value-added embellishments. For the first time, the event information will be available through a dedicated mobile App, GTE 2025, designed to provide visitors and exhibitors with a smarter, more interactive experience.

The successful staging of 38th edition of GTE 2025 is supported by the Ministry of Textiles and major nationwide garment technology associations, including the Gujarat Garment Manufacturers Association (GGMA), South Gujarat Garment Manufacturers Association (SETJA), Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC), Garment Exporters' Association of Rajasthan (GEAR), and the Ahmedabad Apparel Manufacturers and Exporters Group (AAMEG). Also approved by the MSME Department for the added benefits to the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises.

The 3-day event is poised to be the largest technology showcase in the region, featuring over 225 brands and exhibitors across 50,000 square feet, with an expected footfall of over 15,000 visitors, comprising garment manufacturers, exporters, and industry leaders from Gujarat and neighbouring states. Both shows are set to provide a huge platform to their exhibitors, prepared to showcase their absolute best technology and essential value-added embellishments for the apparel manufacturing industry. GTE 2025 Ahmedabad acts as the ultimate launchpad, featuring global giants and innovators across the entire apparel production spectrum.

Visitors will have direct access to the latest machinery from market leaders in the apparel production technology. Some major exhibitors and brands on display are IIGM Pvt. Ltd., DCC Print Vision LLP, Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd., Balaji Sewing Machine Pvt. Ltd., Strong-H, Mean Light, Mehala Machines India Ltd., Durkopp Adler, Siruba, Juki, Jack, Pegasus, Jintex Sewing Solutions LLP, EH Turel & Company, and Mitsubishi Electric, confirming GTE's role as the definitive technology source for the region. Additionally, more exhibitors and brands are on display apart from Garment technology solutions, covering the essential value-added embellishments for the apparel industry, which include M.K. Fashion, Hi-Link Printing Technologies, Shri Mateshwari Lace, Holo Code, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) and E-Nurture.

Shri Inderjit S. Sahni, Founder & Chairman, Garment Technology Expo (GTE), commented on the upcoming edition and said, “The growth trajectory of GTE, especially in Ahmedabad, speaks volumes about the region's hunger for innovation. This 38th edition is a direct response to the industry's need to modernise and scale up. By bringing over 225 major brands to showcase their best technology—from CAD/CAM and advanced sewing to digital printing—we are providing the essential platform for Gujarat to maintain its competitive edge in both domestic and international markets. The collocation with the Lace & Trims Show further elevates GTE as a complete sourcing destination.”

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML), highlighted the strategic timing of the exhibition, saying, “GTE 2025 arrives at a crucial point where government policies and market conditions have created a highly favourable business environment for technological investment. Gujarat is a global textile powerhouse, and this event ensures that manufacturers here have direct access to the latest global machinery and equipment required to meet export quality standards. We are committed to fostering growth and ensuring that the industry can easily access the tools needed for next-level production.”

Ahmedabad, often referred to as the “Manchester of India,” serves as a vital hub for the national garment and apparel industry. Located within a state that is the leading cotton producer (accounting for approximately 28% of India's total cotton) and a major producer of woven fabric (30% of the country's output), Gujarat presents a highly conducive environment for technological investment.

The current supply and demand factors necessitate that the regional textile industry upgrade itself with the latest technological developments taking place worldwide. The Government of Gujarat actively promotes the apparel and textile sector through aggressive policy-based incentives, having sanctioned numerous apparel parks in key industrial centres, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, and Vapi. The city's excellent infrastructure, with established zones like the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) and connectivity to major ports like Kandla and Mundra, makes GTE an ideal and crucial event.

GTE 2025 Ahmedabad will cover all segments of knitting and garment manufacturing technologies, including: CAD/CAM, Spreading & Cutting Machines, Sewing Machines, Laundry Machines, Garment Dyeing Machines, Finishing Equipment, Fusing Machines, Embroidery Machines, Printing & Digital Textile Printing, Knitting Machines, Software Solutions, and Spares & Attachments.

The concurrent Lace & Trims Show 2025 provides an exclusive, focused B2B platform for the vibrant world of embellishments, including laces, ribbons, buttons, zippers, threads, beads, works, and essential accessories, allowing manufacturers to streamline their procurement process for value-added garment detailing. Also, the next two editions will be held in Delhi, March 2026 and Bangalore, Sept 2026.

GTE 2025 Ahmedabad is set to deliver an ideal platform for manufacturers and technology providers to discuss, source, and access the latest technological developments in the industry.

Event Details:

Event: Garment Technology Expo (GTE) 2025, 38th Edition

Garment Technology Expo (GTE) 2025, 38th Edition Co-located with Lace & Trims Show 2025

Dates: 7th – 9th November 2025

7th – 9th November 2025 Venue:Helipad Exhibition Ground, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

For more information, download our Mobile App, GTE 2025

