Garrett Motion Launches Advanced Research Hub at IISc for Next-Gen Mobility Solutions

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 18: Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading global technology company in the automotive sector, has launched a 5,000-square-foot advanced research facility at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore. This new research hub aims to accelerate the development of next-generation mobility solutions, particularly zero-emission vehicles, by leveraging Garrett’s extensive industry expertise and IISc’s world-renowned research capabilities.

The new laboratory, housed within IISc's state-of-the-art campus, is focused on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into development and testing methodologies. This will help fast-track innovative solutions that boost the efficiency and sustainability of zero-emission vehicles. Garrett, with nearly seven decades of leadership in turbo technologies, is expanding its footprint into electrified solutions to address the automotive industry’s growing demand for cleaner technologies.

Driving Innovation for Zero-Emission Vehicles

“With nearly 70 years of leadership in cutting-edge technology, we at Garrett have mastered the optimization and power of turbocharging, enhancing performance and reducing emissions,” said Garrett President and CEO Olivier Rabiller. This collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science marks a significant milestone for Garrett as we seek to push the boundaries of technology that advance mobility in the rapidly evolving automotive world.”

The facility will focus on developing and testing differentiated technologies to improve zero-emission vehicle performance. Garrett's partnership with IISc is an extension of a 15-year collaboration, and the new laboratory is expected to strengthen joint research efforts. JP Govindarajan, Managing Director & General Manager, Garrett Motion India, added, “Building on a 15-year collaboration between Garrett and IISc, the new laboratory will further strengthen joint research initiatives to develop cutting-edge solutions that improve the performance of zero-emission vehicles. We will also expand our access to a talent pool of top-tier researchers and engineers.”

Collaborative Research with IISc

Prof. Balan Gurumoorthy, Director of the Foundation for Science, Innovation, and Development (FSID) at IISc, expressed excitement about the potential benefits for both Garrett and IISc's students. “The joint research programs will combine the academic expertise of IISc's faculty and students with the cutting-edge practical knowledge of Garrett's expert teams. This collaboration promises innovative breakthroughs in the automotive sector,” he noted.

The laboratory will facilitate real-world experimentation and thorough testing to drive advancements in zero-emission technologies. Both IISc faculty and students will be integral to the research, working alongside Garrett's seasoned engineers and researchers.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

Garrett Motion's Indian operations, which began in 2005, now span three key locations: Pune, Bangalore, and Madurai. The Bangalore R&D center, established in 2011, holds the distinction of developing the world's smallest turbocharger, designed specifically for emerging markets. The company has grown its presence to over 1,200 employees in India, making substantial contributions to reducing automotive emissions through innovative technology.

The newly inaugurated research hub is poised to further Garrett's mission of advancing mobility through cutting-edge innovation. As the global automotive industry undergoes a transformation toward zero-emission solutions, Garrett's collaboration with IISc underscores its commitment to developing technologies that meet this challenge.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. is a global leader in automotive technology, with a portfolio that includes turbochargers, electric turbos, and zero-emission technologies such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen vehicles and electric propulsion systems. The company operates five R&D centers and 13 manufacturing sites worldwide, supporting over 9,300 employees in more than 20 countries. Garrett's innovations aim to make vehicles cleaner, safer, and more efficient, driving the future of sustainable mobility.

About IISc

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), founded in 1909, is India's premier institution for advanced scientific and technological research. Recognized globally for its pioneering work across multiple scientific disciplines, IISc has a legacy of over 115 years of excellence. In 2024, it was ranked first in India for Universities and Research by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

