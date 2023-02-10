Gateway Nashik hosts the Zinng Wine Festival

ZINNG wine festival at Gateway Nashik

New Delhi (India), February 10: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate with your loved one than at a wine festival? Immerse yourself in the world of wine and indulge in a variety of flavours and aromas.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur or just starting your wine journey, the Zinng wine festival has something for everyone. With over 100 wines to taste, you’ll be able to discover new favourites and indulge in old classics. Our festival features wines from some of the best wineries, each offering a unique and memorable experience.

And what’s a wine festival without some delicious food? The festival features a wide variety of food options to pair with your wine. From gourmet cheese platters to artisanal chocolates, you’ll find the perfect food to complement each wine.

Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember and join us for a romantic and unforgettable evening. Live bands, kids’ area, grape stomping, and much more Get your tickets now and raise a glass to love and wine.

See you on 11/12 February 2023 at THE GATEWAY HOTEL.

Cheers!

