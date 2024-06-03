Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya signs three MoUs for industry-academia collaboration

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara entered into collaboration with Nokia, Plasser India and Jacobs to strengthen the partnership between industry and academia.

Three MoUs were signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT who is also the First Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. Jaya Varma Sinha, the Chairperson and CEO, Railway Board and senior officials of the Railway Board were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he was glad tht GSV has emerged as an institution at par with IITs in the country in such a short time.

"Today three MoUs are being signed. It is an important milestone. I thank Nokia, Plasser India and Jacob for coming forward. Our approach is to focus on intense industry-academia partnerships. This will enable students to be job ready by their final year in the GSV institution," the minister said.

MoU with Nokia will focus on collaboration with research in the domain of 5G/6G communications targeting air, land and sea transportation use cases including Standards development, Smart Factory/Automation, AI/GenAI Labs.

MoU with Plasser India will provide opportunity to collaborate in the area of Track technology, Promote industry experience and training for members of each party; Explore joint research opportunities in the transport and rail sector; Provide internship and placement opportunities for the students of GSV.

MoU with Jacobs will enhance advancement in the field of research, teaching, and training activities pertaining to transport, rail and semiconductor sector, Establishing center(s) of excellence in semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and railways, including development of laboratories.

With tremendous growth in the transportation & logistics sector as well as telecommunication sector, along with recent focus on semiconductor manufacturing in India, these MoUs are expected to create manpower for significant employment opportunities.

Being an Industry-driven and Innovation-led university, GSV already has several collaborations with leading institutions and industries across the world. GSV has signed MoU with Airbus, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Nippon Koei, Siemens DPIIT, Karmayogi Bharat, VLSI Society of India, Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport. Also, GSV has partnered with IIM Mumbai, BITS Pilani, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Jodhpur, NITTTR Bhopal, PGUPS Moscow, Indian Maritime University for academic support.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara was established in 2022, for creating best in class manpower and talent for the entire transportation and logistics sectors.

