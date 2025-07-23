Gau Rashtra Yatra Team Meets Governor Acharya Devvrat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: In a discussion held with a 12-member delegation of Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) and allied organizations at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, Hon'ble Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat met the Gau Rashtra Yatra team.

During the round of discussion, Narendra Kumar and Bharat Singh Rajpurohit shed light on the Gau Aadharit Prakritik Krishi, emphasizing the need for traditional value restoration for Gauseva, cow breed conservation, scientific breeding programs, development of self-reliant Gaushalas, advisory task force setup for cows, and mass awareness through cow protection campaigns.

Narendra Kumar emphasized that the future of India lies in embracing cow-based agriculture and restoring Gau-based traditional values. According to Narendra Kumar's LinkedIn post, if India adopts Gau Aadharit Prakritik Krishi, we will be able to save around $1.5 billion annually on fertilizer imports and reduce a significant value of government subsidies. In addition to this, we will save our soil, farmers, and national health.

Highlighting the importance of cow breed conservation and scientific breed programs, Bharat Singh Rajpurohit stressed in the discussion that every Indian household and farm must include cows as a major part of ecological and spiritual life. He regarded cows as the living laboratories for organic farming and rural prosperity.

RGSS Presents Roadmap for Gau Seva and Rural Sustainability

The delegation outlined a strategic plan to promote organic farming, gaushala self-reliance, breed improvement, and cow protection. The key RGSS Demands and vision include-

Organic Farming Movement - Adoption of Panchgavya-based Organic Farming, replacing chemical inputs through cow dung, urine, and bioenzymes.

Breed Improvement Program- Efforts to save indigenous cow breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Bachaur, Gangatiri, and others through scientific breeding and farmer support.

Rashtriya Gau Yatra Initiative- A Campaign to begin in August 2025 to cover 500+ districts, promote Gau Aadharit Krishi, conduct training sessions at farming clusters and Gaushalas, and culminate in Rashtriya Gausamman Sammelan, 2025.

In the discussion with Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Narendra Kumar talked about the spiritual and economic imperative of cow conservation. Based on his experience and learnings at Hindrise Gau Sanvardhan Aashram, he expressed his feeling regarding how gaushalas can emerge as rural innovation centers and farmers will evolve to become self-reliant Annadatas.

Narendra Kumar said, "Organic farming with cow inputs can restore soil fertility, leave no scope for toxic agriculture, and change the lives of millions of Indian farmers. Yes, our Kisans will become debt-free."

Narendra Kumar further added, "Rashtriya Gau Yatra will connect thousands of gaushalas, farmers, youth groups, and panchayats, collecting petitions, offering trainings, and identifying cow warriors, breeders, and innovators to be honoured at the Sammelan.

Adding to the vision, Bharat Singh Rajpurohit said, "This year, we will identify and support the real protectors of cows on the ground. From Bihar to Gujarat, from Rajasthan to Odisha, we are uniting India to stand together and contribute to Gaurashtra revival."

The 12-member delegation included leaders and experts across India including Narendra Kumar (Founder- RGSS and Hindrise Gau Sanvardhan Aashram), Bharat Singh Rajpurohit (President- Awari), Swami Madhav Prakash (Advisor- RGSS and Head- Swaminarayan Gaushala, Gandhinagar), Sanjeet Kumar Yadav (State Organisation Secretary, Bihar- RGSS), Harshad Gugaliya (Gau Seva Activist), Dinesh Sharma (Gaushala Head, Rajasthan), Dr. Shakti Dev (Veterinary Expert- Indigenous Cow Breed), Devendra Chauhan (Legal Advisor- Cow Protection), Ravi Shukla (RGSS Member), Gopal Mishra (Farmer Leader, Madhya Pradesh), Loknath Tripathi (Campaign Coordinator- RGSS, East India), and Parth Patel (Youth Representative, Gujarat).

