Gaudiya Mission Hosts 'World Vaishnav Conference' on the 150th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhakti Siddhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Under the auspices of Gaudiya Mission, Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Bandra East, Mumbai, a grand Nagar Sankirtan procession and the "World Vaishnav Conference" were organized to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the founder Acharya of Gaudiya Mission, Srila Bhakti Siddhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada. The event was graced by the presence of Hikmat Udhan, MLA from Ghansawangi constituency, as the chief guest. Shiv Sena's regional head Kunal Sarmalkar and former municipal councilor Subhash Kanta Sawant attended as special guests.

The first session of the conference, held on January 28, commenced with a grand procession in which a large number of devotees participated. Following the procession, the Vaishnav Conference was conducted, featuring spiritual discourses by eminent speakers, including Gaudiya Mission's Acharya and President Srimad Bhakti Sundar Sannyasi Goswami Maharaj, President and Acharya of Sri Chaitanya Gaushree Gaudiya Mission Mumbai Sripad Bhakti Vichar Vishnu Maharaj, and President of Gaudiya Mission Vrindavan Sripad Bhakti Bhaskar Bharati Maharaj. The session concluded with a captivating Gaudiya dance performance presented by the youth group of Gaudiya Mission, set to the enchanting tunes of the Mahamantra.

The second session of the World Vaishnav Conference took place on January 29, beginning with a soul-stirring session of devotional hymns, immersing devotees in divine bliss. The session featured insightful discourses by spiritual leaders, including Sripad Bhakti Vichar Vishnu Maharaj, Sripad Bhakti Vijay Vaikhanas Maharaj (President and Acharya of Sri Gaur Govind Gaudiya Math, Mayapur), and Sripad Bhakti Suhrid Paramadvaiti Maharaj (Spiritual Preacher and President of Sri Radha Govind Temple). Addressing the gathering, Sripad Bhakti Rakshak Rishikesh Maharaj warmly welcomed and honored the distinguished speakers.

During his discourse, Srimad Bhakti Vaikhanas Maharaj emphasized how, just as Sage Ved Vyasa divided the Vedas and composed the Puranas and Upanishads for the welfare of humanity, Srila Bhaktivinoda Thakur bestowed the principles of devotion upon his son, Srila Prabhupada, who later spread them worldwide. Sripad Bhakti Suhrid Paramadvaiti Maharaj further highlighted that all Gaudiya missions, monasteries, and ISKCON trace their roots back to Srila Prabhupada, affirming that the prophecy of Mahaprabhu's divine message spreading across the world had been fulfilled through his teachings.

Following this, the current Acharya and President of Gaudiya Mission, Srila Bhakti Sundar Sannyasi Goswami Maharaj, delivered an address explaining how Srila Prabhupada eradicated the famine of pure Hari-katha and how the Gaudiya Mission serves as a spiritual hospital for the world. He expressed gratitude to all the devotees who contributed to the success of the event with their dedication and service.

The program culminated in the grand worship of Srila Prabhupada, followed by the screening of a documentary on the three-year-long centennial celebrations of his legacy. A cultural segment followed, featuring Baul dance by the Gaudiya youth group, Mahamantra kirtan by monks and brahmacharis, mesmerizing performances of mridanga playing, Bharatanatyam, and other devotional arts by young devotees.

Srila Bhakti Vichar Vishnu Maharaj delivered the concluding address of the conference.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, was unable to attend due to pressing commitments and expressed his regret. However, MLA Hikmat Udhan, regional head Kunal Sarmalkar, and former municipal councilor Subhash Kanta Sawant, representing him, announced that Eknath Shinde would soon visit the Sri Radha Krishna Temple for darshan.

