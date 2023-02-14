Gaurav and Shruti: true love transcending Barriers-World News Network

New Delhi (India), February 14: The love birds, Dr. Gaurav Mittal, Indian Revenue Services Officer, and Smt Shruti Bhardwaj, Jammu, and Kashmir Administrative Services Officer have completed 9 years of togetherness.

Dr. Mittal, a medical graduate hails from Karnal, Haryana, and Smt. Shruti Bhardwaj, a science postgraduate hails from Kathua, Jammu, and Kashmir. Their love story dates back to 2009 when the couple met during their preparation for the Civil Services in Delhi. It was a love at first sight for Dr. Mittal who took almost 4 years of constant and unwavering persuasion to finally convince Ms. Bhardwaj about his love and relationship. However, they had to face stiff opposition because of different castes, and regions from family and dear ones.

Despite all odds, their love has not only blossomed but grown leaps and bounds with each passing day and they married not once but twice (with each other of course). Their marriage also symbolizes the Union of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India much before the abrogation of Article 370. An interesting anecdote in this regard is when Ms. Bhardwaj left the coveted revenue posting and was first posted to Delhi and one of her seniors questioned,” Why are you leaving the state and all the benefits?”, to which she replied that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari India is one. They have imbibed both cultures, the traditional Marwari and the Dogra culture and the couple has become a darling for both their families. They are active in social realms providing career counseling and free coaching to needy children.

As a mark of Celebration of their love, Dr. Mittal, who is a painter by passion, has penned down a historical fiction “Nayantara” which is based on their love story and is adapted to the set up of the 11th Century AD India when there was a lot of political turbulence and social churning due to constant Islamic invasions and the principal character Gangadhar had to struggle to find his true love Nayantara. Ms. Bhardwaj, who is a Bharatnatyam dancer and singer, has written love urdu shayari, under the pen name of Jaan which depicts the longing of the lover for her beloved. This soul-enriching shayari will be released soon as “Jaan-e-Adaa“.The book Nayantara is available on Amazon, and Flipkart in both print and kindle editions.

This subtle attribute of their personality is in divergence from their strict, firm, and no-nonsense attitude on the professional front. It is interesting to note that Ms. Bhardwaj has been fondly nicknamed,” Lady Singham” in Jammu and Kashmir for her tirade against the land mafia.

Both of them are looking forward to scaling new goals in their personal and professional lives with an underlying caveat,” Nation before Self”

