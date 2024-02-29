Gaurav Dwivedi, Ex- Advisor, Government of Chhattisgarh, India recognised at India UK Achievers Honours 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 29: Gaurav Dwivedi, Ex- Advisor, Government of Chhattisgarh, India is a finalist in the Society and Policy category at the India UK Achievers Honours 2024. This initiative by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) in partnership with the British Council (in India) and the UK Government Department for Business and Trade aims to celebrate the India-UK educational ties by recognising the work of Indian students and alumni who have pursued a British programme of study and have since shown excellence in their field and made immense contributions to society.

Commenting on the importance of the India UK Achievers Honours, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "First I would like to thank you for all that you are doing to champion the special UK-India partnership. I am pleased to see that for the second year, you are showcasing exceptional Indian talent that has been developed in the UK. I am extremely proud of the UK-India partnership and the 2023 Achievers Honours highlights the strong outcomes that can arise through partnership."

Sanam Arora, Chair of the NISAU UK and Commissioner of the UK International Higher Education Commission said, "As we unveil the finalists of this year's Achievers Honours here at the UK Parliament, we stand at the confluence of heritage and ambition. Today, we celebrate the indomitable spirit that propels individuals to transcend boundaries and redefine success on a global stage. Each finalist is a symbol of the potential that thrives within our communities and the shared future we are forging through excellence and innovation. Today, we don't just recognise excellence; we ignite the promise of tomorrow, honouring those who lead by example and inspire greatness in us all. I am so excited to showcase our finalists today and can't wait to reveal the winners for our class of 2024 tomorrow!"

According to Gaurav Dwivedi, "It is an honor to be selected amongst this year's finalists at the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours 2024. This global recognition is a motivation for professionals like me to continue our efforts to make an impact in our profession and society at large.''

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council said, "As a jury member, it has been a pleasure to learn about the meaningful contributions by the applicants of India UK Achievers Honours. The success stories of the UK alumni from India are brilliant testimonies to the excellence of UK education and career opportunities it enables for international students. We are excited to celebrate the success of these alumni, and the ever-growing partnership in education between both our countries."

