Gaurav Gupta set to unveil his first bridal couture collection 'Quantum Entanglement' in partnership with Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 12: This evening on the 8th of August, 2025, Gaurav Gupta will debut his most ambitious collection yet. Titled "Quantum Entanglement," the Indian Couture 2025 showcase marks a defining moment in his journey as he unveils his first ever bridal couture line. Presented at the Jio World Convention Centre, the experience promises to reimagine the modern Indian wedding as an immersive evening of fashion, ritual and storytelling.

Guests will walk into a world built for feeling. Over five hundred attendees from across fashion, cinema and culture will experience the show as a sensorial journey across three acts: from cocktail hour to vows to reception. The evening is expected to unfold as a cinematic crescendo, merging sound, light, and couture in a transformative space. Gupta's vision goes beyond garments, creating a portal where memory, ceremony and movement exist as one.

Chivas Luxe Collective is modern luxury at its most refined. As title partner, it brings a sense of regal authority to Indian weddings, spaces where indulgence and imagination take centre stage. This collaboration with Gaurav Gupta is a statement of bold intent, set to elevate the experience with confidence and craft. Chivas isn't just present in weddings, it owns the moment, with the unmistakable signature of luxury.

Speaking ahead of the show, Pulkith Modi, Marketing Lead - International Brands, Pernod Ricard India, shared, "Chivas Luxe Collective is a personification of modern luxury in India. Its essence comes alive in moments of celebration and splendor. Weddings are one of the most indulgent celebrations in India, and a natural space for Chivas Luxe Collective to blend in. Partnering with Gaurav Gupta on Quantum Entanglement is a perfect marriage of bold design and bold notes. At Chivas Luxe Collective perfumes, we embrace opulence and regal moments, and this collaboration exemplifies just that."

The evening will also mark a historic first as Gaurav Gupta unveils a seven-piece capsule with Italian luxury maison Rene Caovillathe Venetian brand's debut collaboration with an Indian designer. Each heel, crafted like couture in miniature, is brocaded, beaded and hand-embellished to mirror the Gupta universe. Spanning shades from Vermillion Red to Electric Blue, the capsule will fuse cultural heritage with innovation, with a global retail debut in January 2026 at Gaurav Gupta flagships and Rene Caovilla boutiques.

A Rene Caovilla spokesperson commented, "The partnership began naturally. After meeting at Paris Haute Couture Week last January, we started a beautiful creative dialogue and a growing connection. Both collaborations' passion for both cultures and both firms' long-term loyalty were great."

@[?]Harpriya GG[?] - HERE YOU GO FOR *MAIN* RELEASE

Beauty took centre stage at Gaurav Gupta's couture show, with Nykaa Luxe as the exclusive beauty partner, shaping a bold new language for the modern bride. This season, Gen Z brides are redefining tradition, silver lids glinting like constellations, electric blues commanding attention, dramatic liners, and unapologetically vivid blush. Partnering with Gaurav Gupta and celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, Nykaa Luxe crafted fearless, high-impact looks that echoed the couture's architectural precision and emotional depth. Beauty didn't just complement the garments; it became part of their structure, their energy, and their narrative.

"At Nykaa Luxe, we believe beauty should be as bold and intentional as the women who wear it," said a Nykaa spokesperson. "Our partnership with Gaurav Gupta was an exploration of artistry without restraint, where colour, texture, and form spoke a language of confidence. These looks were not accessories to the couture, but its equal counterpart, carrying the same spirit of vision, precision, and unapologetic self-expression."

A Nykaa spokesperson said, "At Nykaa Luxe, we believe beauty should be as thoughtful and expressive as the couture it complements. Partnering with Gaurav Gupta felt like a natural extension of our philosophy, where the finest in beauty meets the finest in fashion. With our portfolio of luxury brands and high-performance products, we created looks that matched the cosmic energy, architectural precision, and theatrical storytelling of his collection."

Hair will become a sculptural medium in its own right. With Kerastase as the official hair partner, celebrity hairstylist Mitesh Rajani has crafted structured yet fluid looks using the brand's Elixir Ultime. Each style reflects the duality of the collectionsharp yet sensual, bold yet refined.

Anjali Pai, General Manager, Kerastase India, said, "At Kerastase, we adopt a care-first philosophy because we truly believe that your hair is a canvas. Strong, vibrant, and utterly fearless, it allows you to sculpt any style, embody any look, and express every facet of yourself without a single reservation. Our collaboration with Gaurav Gupta symbolizes timeless luxury and unveils the future of bridal beauty - elegant, iconic and bold."

Over 30 diamond pieces will be presented during the show, each curated to echo the movement and silhouette it complements. Jewellery becomes a second skin, crafted as future heirloom. In partnership with Forevermark, each piece has been responsibly sourced and precision-cut, honouring both heritage and modernity.

Backbay joins the evening as the official hydration partner, founded by Samiksha and Bhumi Pednekar, offering India's first sustainably packed waterblending responsibility with refinement.

As the stage sets and anticipation builds, Gaurav Gupta's return to India promises more than a homecoming. It signals a cultural shift in the language of bridal couture. Emotionally intelligent, visually transformative, and crafted with memory and meaning, this evening will not just present garments, but a vision. Quantum Entanglement is set to be a display of gravity - a story told in silhouette, light, and the energy that binds us across time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor