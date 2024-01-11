Gauri Khan & iDAC Come Together to #CreateTheChange

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: iDAC, the leading exhibition for Changemakers of the Build Industry, has announced Gauri Khan as its Brand Ambassador.

Created and organised by Nova Exhibitions & Conferences, iDAC has been at the forefront of the Indian building industry. Committed to the shared Indian dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Nova Exhibitions & Conferences is inspired by the Brand India movement. For iDAC, the focus is on perpetuating industry education through dialogue. Now in its 5th year, iDAC is all set to scale it further with global thinkers and pioneers.

A pioneer herself, Gauri Khan is representing iDAC as the face of this evolution. Her legacy across industries has been pathbreaking. A designer, an author, a producer and an entrepreneur she has carved a niche for herself. The diversity reflected in her work has made her a new-age visionary of the finest order.

As individual entities, both Gauri Khan & iDAC are reputed names in their respective fields. Their synergy fits in having a unique approach towards their work and the dedication to defining their own identity as change-making leaders of the time.

Commenting on the association, Gauri Khan shared, "I am delighted to be associated with iDAC, India's largest knowledge-sharing forum exclusively for the build fraternity. We invite you, the designers, architects, consultants and industry leaders to iDAC. Together, let's shape our future through iDAC. Together, let's #CreateTheChange."

Welcoming her to the iDAC Family, Dhaval Thakur, Managing Partner, remarked, "iDAC intends to change the world, and Gauri Khan is a changemaker. Her work has long spoken for itself. It continues to inspire many, and most importantly, aligns with our values. Our association with Gauri Khan is a testament that great things await ahead for iDAC as a space for our industry's brightest minds."

Talking about the development, Siddharth Saraf, Managing Partner, expressed, "We are excited about this association. Through her journey as an individual and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan has emerged as one of the most looked-up-to personalities in the build industry. Our association is sure to give iDAC the edge not just in fostering the community but also in reaching out to a larger audience."

About iDAC

Founded in 2018, Nova Exhibitions & Conferences created iDAC, a key facilitator of build industry summits that bring together global B2B build professionals and industry experts of the construction, architecture and designing fraternity. The community boasts 22,000+ industry professionals with a recurring footfall of 25,000+ visitors at every event.

This year, iDAC is coming to the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai from 7th to 9th March and to the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad from 12th to 14th December.

Visit idacexpo.in for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315607/iDAC_Team_Gauri_Khan.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315606/iDAC_Logo.jpg

