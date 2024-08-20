Gaurs Group & its Cricket Team, Gorakhpur Lions Organise UPT20 Cricket League to Help Cancer Patients

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20: Gaurs Group and its cricket team, Gorakhpur Lions, organised a charity match to support cancer patients. The event featured an exciting match between Gaurs Group's owned Gorakhpur Lions and Meerut Mavericks, two leading teams from the UPT20 Cricket League. Rs 36 lakhs raised from the match was donated to Yashoda Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients. It was held at Gaur City Stadium in Greater Noida West.

Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group, stated, "This match is our effort to help cancer patients and raise awareness among people. Gaurs Group is deeply committed to community welfare, and this match reflects our dedication to promoting health through sports. By organising such tournaments, we also want to highlight the significance of fostering talent through local sports leagues and community engagement. Our team, Gorakhpur Lions, is an important part of UPT20 Cricket League."

Apart from the Gaurs Group's CMD, Manoj Gaur, those cheering the players included Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of BCCI, DS Chauhan, Chairman of UP Cricket Association (UPCA), Rajesh Dubey, Owner of Meerut Mavericks, and Dr P.N. Arora, Chairman of Yashoda Hospital.

Addressing the gathering, Rajeev Shukla spoke about the role of leagues like the UPT20 Cricket League in promoting local talent, highlighting players like Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Ankit Rajput, and Yash Dayal as examples. On his part, Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman of Yashoda Hospital, announced a donation of Rs 11 Lacs for the treatment of cancer patients.

Gaurs Group, erstwhile Gaursons India, foray into UPT20 is led by its energetic Director, Veshesh Gaur, who was also the main force behind this charity match.

During the match, Meerut Mavericks captain Rinku Singh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gorakhpur Lions' opening batsman, Dhruv Jurel, set the tone with a four and a six in the fourth over, though he was caught behind for 20 runs on the next delivery. Aryan Juyal was the standout performer for Gorakhpur, scoring 68 runs and guiding his team to 155 runs in 20 overs. For the Mavericks, Divyansh took two wickets, with Vishal, Yogendra, and Vijay each contributing one.

Chasing the target, Meerut Mavericks started confidently. Ankit Rajput struck the first blow for Gorakhpur by dismissing Swastik for 16 runs. Akshay Dubey followed soon after dismissed for 18 runs. Despite this, the solid partnership between Madhav Kaushik (41) and Rituraj Sharma (73) steered the Meerut Mavericks to a commanding 8-wicket win. Rituraj Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match, while Aryan Juyal was awarded for his outstanding batting.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor