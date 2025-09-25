Gautam Adani calls upon young entrepreneurs to shape India’s ‘second freedom struggle’

Ahmedabad, Sep 25 Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday touched upon the role of young entrepreneurs in shaping what he called India's "second freedom struggle"— a fight not for independence from foreign rule but for independence in technology and social innovation that uplifts every community, bridges divides and strengthens the fabric of democracy.

In his address at the fourth edition of Adani Green Talks hosted here, Gautam Adani said we join our nation’s "second freedom struggle" — freedom from inequality, freedom from inertia, and freedom from indifference.

"And that freedom to dream boldly, my friends, is what Green Talks is all about. Built on the belief that every fresh idea contains the blueprint for transformation. It reminds us that growth is not linear — it is unpredictable and often invisible," the billionaire industrialist said.

“That is, until suddenly, a green shoot breaks through the surface, announcing a new chapter of freedom and hope. And within that tender green shoot is embedded the essence of every great dream that has gone on to create history,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

In just three editions of Green Talks, hundreds of dreams have been evaluated, and 15 remarkable companies have shared their visions on the stage.

"In a world where nine out of ten startups fade, it has been fascinating to see how many of our dreamers have already beaten the odds," said Gautam Adani.

He further stated that as an entrepreneur, "I know first-hand what it means to dream. After all, it is only the dreamers who dare to leave marks that even history cannot erase. But even within the many entrepreneurs I meet, those that humble me the most are the social entrepreneurs. They begin, not in search of fortune but in search of to build a better society".

Gautam Adani said that the eventual objective is to make Green Talks more than a stage.

"It should become a living platform of collaboration, where India’s innovation meets the world’s imagination. A place where social startups spark ideas, unite in purpose and work for the betterment of humanity. It should be an ecosystem where every participant is bound, not by transactions, but by a shared mission to grow with goodness — to leave behind a brighter, more sustainable world," the Adani Group Chairman emphasised.

