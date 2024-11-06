Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on election victory, says US leader embodies tenacity, grit, courage

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 6 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US Presidential polls for a second term and said the US leader embodies tenacity, grit, determination and courage.

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump," Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

"Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect Donald Trump," he added.

Trump has well above 270 threshold electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

This is only the second instance and the first in over 100 years of a leader winning the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served as non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892.

In his address, Trump expressed gratitude to the people and said he won't rest until he delivers a "strong, safe and prosperous America."

Addressing supporters in Florida, accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members, Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time," which will help in making "America great again."

