Gautam Adani hails war heroes, workers, farmers, and specially-abled as NMIA commences operations

Mumbai, Dec 25 Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, hailed war heroes, farmers, and the specially abled as the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) -- India’s newest Greenfield airport -- welcomed its first passengers on Thursday.

The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, began its operations on the day of Christmas.

Welcoming the first passengers, the Adani Group Chairman saluted the soldiers who protect the nation, workers who built the airport for their "unbreakable spirit", farmers who feed the country, and the specially abled who inspire the nation.

“It was a deeply moving moment to stand beside Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Bana Singh and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar as the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) welcomed its very first passengers,” said Gautam Adani, in a post on social media platform X.

“In that moment, alongside the war heroes, stood the other quiet architects of the nation -- the workers who built this airport with their bare hands and unbreakable spirit; the farmers and their families who feed India; the social workers who selflessly serve millions alongside the @AdaniFoundation; and our specially abled colleagues who inspire us every single day. For many of them, this was the first flight of their lives,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

“Soldiers who protect Bharat. Workers who build Bharat. Farmers who sustain Bharat. Social workers who serve Bharat. The specially abled who inspire Bharat,” the industrialist said.

Gautam Adani stated that NMIA showcases an opportunity for the country to move forward without leaving anyone behind.

“@AdaniPriti and I were deeply honoured to stand with them at NMIA – a moment that captured what this airport truly represents – opportunity with dignity, and a rising India that moves forward without leaving anyone behind,” the Adani Group Chairman said.

“Their blessings, their courage, and their resilience drive us every single day to build bigger, serve better, and work harder in service of the nation. Jai Hind,” the businessman added.

NMIA is a public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) hold the remaining 26 per cent.

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours -- between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours -- handling 23 scheduled daily departures.

During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

NMIA is also conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor