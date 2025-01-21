Gautam Adani praises MahaKumbh management as a subject of study for management institutes

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh [India], January 21 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, during his visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday, lauded the Uttar Pradesh administration for their exceptional management of the Mahakumbh gathering.

Highlighting the scale of operations, he stated that the organization and execution of the Maha Kumbh Mela should be studied by management institutes and corporate houses as an exemplary case of efficient administration.

He said "The administration of Uttar Pradesh, especially the police personnel and sanitation workers, considering the way millions of people come here, and the manner in which the arrangements are maintained, in my opinion, is a subject of study for management institutes and corporate houses as well".

He further emphasized the contributions of the police personnel and sanitation workers, whose tireless efforts make the event a success. "In my opinion, this level of management is a subject of research for management institutes. There is nothing greater than receiving the blessings of Maa Ganga," he added.

Adani also spoke about the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh, citing its population of 27 crore and the opportunities for development. He reaffirmed the Adani Group's commitment to increasing investments in the state and contributing to its growth.

On a personal note, Gautam Adani shared details about his son Jeet Adani's upcoming wedding, scheduled for February 7. He mentioned that the ceremony would be simple and rooted in traditional values, reflecting their family's modest approach.

He stated, "Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and in a proper traditional way."

Earlier Gautam Adani along with his family offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam. He also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to devotees at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.The collaboration is part of the Mahaprasad Seva initiative, which will run throughout the Mela, till February 26, 2025.

The Mahaprasad Seva is expected to feed up to 50 lakh devotees during the Mela. The meals will be prepared in two kitchens, located inside and outside the Mela area, and distributed at 40 different locations throughout the Mela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor