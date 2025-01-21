Gautam Adani says Jeet's wedding will be a ‘simple and traditional family affair’

Prayagraj, Jan 21 Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday dismissed the rampant speculation and rumours circulating on social media about his son Jeet Adani’s upcoming wedding being a grand and extravagant affair. When asked by the media in Prayagraj if the wedding would be a “Maha Kumbh of celebrities,” Adani firmly responded, “Definitely not!”

Recently, social media had been buzzing with reports suggesting that the wedding of Jeet Adani to Diva Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, would see a star-studded guest list, including global icons like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Daniel Craig, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, the Kardashian sisters, Rafael Nadal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and even King Charles and the Pope.

Rumours also claimed that the India-England ODI at Motera stadium had been rescheduled to make way for the event, which was said to feature 1,000 supercars, hundreds of private jets, and chefs from 58 countries, with an estimated cost of over Rs 10,000 crore.

However, Gautam Adani, while performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, dismissed these stories, saying, “My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Maa Ganga’s blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair.”

Adani’s announcement that the wedding, scheduled for February 7, would be a private, low-key ceremony in Ahmedabad came during his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He was accompanied by his wife Dr Priti Adani, sons Karan and Jeet, daughter-in-law Paridhi, and granddaughter Kaveri.

At the Mela, the Adani family participated in the Mahaprasad Seva at ISKCON, where Adani is supporting the distribution of over one lakh free meals daily. He is distributing one crore Aarti Sangrah printed by the renowned Gita Press of Gorakhpur.

Describing his experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela as “an indescribable experience,” the industrialist praised the Modi and Yogi governments for their efforts in organising the event, particularly in terms of policing and sanitation. He suggested that the successful administration of the Mela could serve as a model for study in management institutes and corporate houses.

