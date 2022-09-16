Gautam Adani surpasses Bernard Arnault to become world’s second richest man

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 16, 2022 12:39 PM 2022-09-16T12:39:00+5:30 2022-09-16T12:39:17+5:30

Billionaire and business tycoon  Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group, has edged past Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and ...

Gautam Adani surpasses Bernard Arnault to become world’s second richest man | Gautam Adani surpasses Bernard Arnault to become world’s second richest man

Gautam Adani surpasses Bernard Arnault to become world’s second richest man

Next

Billionaire and business tycoon  Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group, has edged past Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, to become the world’s second richest individual according to data by Forbes.According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Adani and his family’s net worth as of early Friday stood at $155.4 billion against Arnault’s $155.2 billion.

The Forbes list is currently headed by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion. He is followed by Adani, Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (net worth $$149.7 billion), the data showed. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is placed in eighth place with a net worth of $92.3 billion, behind Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $105.3 billion), Larry Ellison (net worth $98.3 billion) and veteran Wall Street investor Warren Buffet (net worth $96.5 billion).

Open in app
Tags : Gautam Adani Bernard arnault