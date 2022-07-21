Gautam Adani takes over Bill Gates and becomes fourth richest man in world

Business tycoon Gautam Adani has taken over the place of the former richest man in the world Bill Gates to become the world's fourth richest person. According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Gautam Adani is now the fourth richest man in the world, surfacing Bill Gates.

Gautam Adani's total net worth on Thursday reached $115.5 billion. While Mukesh Ambani is the 10th richest man in the world, with the net worth of $90 billion. Also, Elon Musk who bought Twitter holds the first position in the list.

Bloomberg reported that, "Some of Adani Group's listed stocks have soared more than 600% in the past two years on bets his push into green energy and infrastructure will pay off as PM Modi looks to revive the $2.9 trillion economy and meet India's carbon net-zero target by 2070."



"In barely three years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India's air traffic. His group now owns the country's largest airport operator, power generator and city gas retailer in the non-state sector," the agency added.