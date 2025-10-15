GB Agro Industries Honored with Excellence in Innovation Award for Organic & Bio Fertilizers by Gujarat Assembly Speaker and State Minister

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 15: GB Agro Industries has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to organic and bio fertilizers, receiving the Excellence in Innovation Award for Organic & Bio Fertilizers from Shri Shankar Chaudhary, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, and Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma, State Minister.

The company’s innovative products and practices are designed to promote soil health, increase crop yields, and provide consumers with healthier food options. By adopting sustainable agriculture practices, GB Agro aims to improve the livelihoods of farmers while contributing to a healthier environment and ensuring better food for the masses.

We would like to thank the Government of Gujarat, Zee Group, particularly Zee 24 Kalak, Shri Shankar Chaudhary, and Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma for recognizing our efforts. We appreciate the support of our farmers, dealer partners, and distributors, said Mr. Nitin Kothari, CEO of GB Agro Industries.

The award is a testament to GB Agro’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. With its strong network across India, the company aims to make a positive impact on the environment and the lives of millions of farmers and consumers. GB Agro’s promise is “Lagat Kam Paidavar Zyaada”reflecting its commitment to helping farmers achieve better returns on their investments while promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

Visit: https://gbagro.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor