GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO Opens On 24th January 2025

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 23:GB Logistics Commerce Limited, operating in Logistics sector, has announced its plan to go public with an IPO on January 24, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 25.07 Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is Up To 24,57,600 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Anchor Portion – Up to 6,99,600 Equity Shares

– Up to 6,99,600 Equity Shares Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) – Up to 4,66,800Equity Shares

– Up to 4,66,800Equity Shares Non-Institutional Investors (NII) – Not less than 3,50,400Equity Shares

– Not less than 3,50,400Equity Shares Retail Individual Investors (RII) – Not less than 8,17,200Equity Shares

– Not less than 8,17,200Equity Shares Market Maker – Up to 1,23,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the Issue will be utilized primarily for Prepayment or Repayment of a Portion of Certain Outstanding Borrowings, Working Capital Requirements, Expenditure Towards the Purchase of Truck Chassis & Truck Bodies, & General Corporate Purposes. The anchor portion will open on January 23, 2025. The issue will open for public on January24, 2025 and the issue will close on January 28, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is SKI Capital Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Prashant N Lakhani, Managing Director of GB Logistics Commerce Limited expressed, “This IPO represents an important step forward in our journey and highlights the progress we have made in the logistics. Since our inception, GB Logistics has been focused on full truckload freight services across India. By utilizing both proprietary and third-party logistics solutions, we have established a foundation for operational stability.

The IPO proceeds will be directed toward repaying a portion of our borrowings and investing in truck chassis and bodies to strengthen our logistics capabilities. These investments are aimed at reducing third-party reliance, contributing towards our operations, andcontrol over operations and profitability.

This IPO will support our plans to expand operations, increase market presence, and reinforce our corporate identity.”

Mr. Ghanisht Nagpal, Partner Investment Banking of SKICapital Services Limited said, “The IPO of GB Logistics marks a new milestone in the company's growth journey. With the ongoing industrialization, infrastructure development, and technological advancements, the logistics industry in India is evolving rapidly, offering opportunities for companies like GB Logistics to expand within the full truckload freight services segment.

The company emphasizes on operations, technology integration, and service diversification to align with sector requirements. The IPO proceeds will be utilized to expand operations and achieve strategic objectives.

We are pleased to be a part of this process and believe the company will contribute positively to India's logistics ecosystem.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor