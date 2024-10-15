GBMA Addresses Misinformation Surrounding Glue Boards and Appeals for Regulatory Clarity

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The Glue Board Manufacturers Association (GBMA), a coalition of glue board manufacturers and suppliers, hosted a press conference today to address the spread of misinformation about the use of glue boards for rodent control. The association emphasized the vital role that glue boards play in maintaining public health, food security, and the sustainability of various industries. They called upon authorities to reconsider recent circulars that have led to confusion and misinformation in the marketplace.

The press conference was organized in response to a recent circular from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) that was sent to Chief Secretaries across all states and union territories, requesting action against the use of glue boards. GBMA clarified that this communication is a circular, not an official ban. However, several state Animal Husbandry Departments have issued similar internal advisories, which have been misconstrued in some media reports as a blanket ban on glue boards, creating unnecessary panic among traders and disrupting their livelihoods.

Mukesh Patel, Secretary of GBMA and Managing Director of Arbuda Agrochemicals, stated, "The ongoing misinformation surrounding glue boards is not only damaging to our industry but also poses a significant risk to public health and safety. We urge the authorities to engage with us and all stakeholders to make informed decisions based on facts rather than unfounded claims. It is crucial that we work together to ensure that effective pest control solutions remain available to protect our communities."

GBMA emphasized that glue boards have long been recognized as an effective and affordable tool for rodent control. They are widely used to protect public health by controlling the spread of diseases such as leptospirosis and plague, which can be transmitted by rodents. The association stressed that no comprehensive studies have been conducted to assess which rodent control methods might be considered cruel or to evaluate the availability of equally effective alternatives to glue boards. Despite repeated representations, GBMA members have not been given an opportunity to present their views, which they argue violates the principles of natural justice.

The association appealed to the relevant authorities to reconsider the circulars and to engage in a dialogue with all stakeholders, including glue board manufacturers, pest control operators, and affected industries. They emphasized that banning glue boards would significantly disrupt industries reliant on these tools for maintaining health and hygiene standards. GBMA remains committed to advocating for a balanced regulatory approach that considers the interests of both animal welfare and public health.

GBMA also underscored its commitment to promoting the responsible use of glue boards, ensuring their deployment is safe, effective, and ethical. The association urges users to handle and dispose of glue boards responsibly to minimize unintended harm to non-target species. The association stands ready to collaborate with authorities and stakeholders to ensure that regulatory decisions are informed by facts and practical realities.

Glue Boards Manufacturers Association (GBMA): The Glue Boards Manufacturers Association (GBMA) is a coalition of leading glue board manufacturers committed to advocating for the essential role of glue boards in pest control. The GBMA aims to ensure the availability and ethical use of glue boards through engagement with regulatory bodies, public education, and promotion of best practices. GBMA is united in its initiatives of advancing pest control methods through collaboration, innovation, and advocacy. The association aims to ensure the continued availability and effective use of glue boards as a crucial tool in integrated pest management strategies.

