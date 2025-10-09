GCCI Inks landmark MoU with SALT Alliances for 5 editions of GREENS: Pioneering Recycling, Waste Management and Circular Economy Expo

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 9 : The Global Recycling Expo & Summit (GREENS 2026), a groundbreaking initiative jointly organized by SALT Alliances and Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), is set to take place on June 4-6, 2026, at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Announced on October 6, in Ahmedabad, this landmark event coincides with World Environment Day 2026 (June 5) and aims to establish India as a global leader in sustainable development and circular economy practices.

GREENS 2026 is a transformative movement designed to accelerate India's transition toward a green economy. As a developing nation with ambitious goals of achieving energy transition by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070, India recognizes the critical role of sustainable practices in securing a better future. GREENS 2026 will serve as a dynamic platform, bringing together global experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to address pressing challenges in recycling, waste management, and circular economy solutions.

According to organisers, the event will feature 350 exhibitors from the waste-recycling value chain and host 30 sessions led by international thought leaders. It is expected to attract 15,000 stakeholders, including corporates, recyclers, investors, startups, academic institutions, and government representatives, fostering collaboration and innovation on an unprecedented scale.

SALT Alliances has been at the forefront of designing platforms that enable purposeful partnerships between government, industry, and civil society, creating ecosystems where conversations turn into action. GREENS is an ambitious initiative, one that seeks to reimagine India's approach to waste, recycling, and circular economy dialogue.

And standing shoulder to shoulder in this vision is the co-organiser, the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, an institution that for over 75 years has represented the strength, voice, and values of Gujarat's business community. Being the apex industry chamber of Gujarat, GCCI has led from the front to create and sustain environments that promote growth of business and trade in Gujarat. GCCI has consistently led the way in driving forward-looking industry dialogue, sustainability initiatives, and now through this partnership is helping shape a national platform that will put India at the center of global circular economy conversations.

With India generating approximately 165 million metric tonnes (MMT) of waste annuallya figure projected to rise significantlythe need for scalable, innovative solutions has never been more urgent. GREENS 2026 will spotlight advancements in key areas, including:

* Material recycling

* E-waste and biomedical waste management

* Municipal and wastewater recycling

* Hazardous and industrial waste management

* Waste-to-energy solutions

* Air pollution control

* Extended producer responsibility and circular design

By fostering dialogue and showcasing cutting-edge technologies, the summit aims to transform waste into a valuable resource, driving both environmental and economic progress.

GREENS: Driving India Towards a Sustainable and Resource-Efficient Future

India's growing waste management challenge underscores the urgent need for sustainable solutions and collaborative action. The country currently generates approximately 165 million metric tonnes (MT) of waste annually, a figure projected to rise by nearly 30% to 215 million MT by 2030. This increase highlights the pressing demand for innovation, investment, and large-scale policy intervention in waste management and resource efficiency.

According to the organisers, GREENS emerges as a forward-looking initiative dedicated to addressing these critical issues. More than an event, it represents a vision for a cleaner, greener, and more resource-efficient India, serving as a platform that connects businesses, governments, and communities to drive sustainable transformation.

By fostering dialogue, showcasing innovations, and enabling partnerships, GREENS aims to accelerate the nation's transition towards a circular economyone that prioritizes resource conservation, technological advancement, and environmental stewardship. The initiative also seeks to catalyze job creation, investment opportunities, and industrial collaboration, paving the way for an inclusive and sustainable growth model aligned with India's environmental goals.

As sustainability becomes central to India's developmental agenda, GREENS stands as a pivotal platform to shape the future of green industry practices, policy reforms, and environmental innovation.

According to the organisers, Gujarat, with its progressive policies and leadership in renewable energy, waste-to-energy, and ship recycling, is the ideal host for GREENS 2026. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gujarat ranks among India's top states, treating 85% of its Municipal Solid Waste. Additionally, under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, the state has remediated 95% of its legacy waste (210 lakh MT out of 221 lakh MT) across 140 dumpsites, making it a frontrunner in waste management.

This strategic location enhances India's position as a global hub for sustainable growth, offering a fertile ground for innovation and investment in the recycling sector.

GREENS 2026 aligns with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and supports the nation's Net Zero 2070 commitments. By promoting waste as a resource and circularity as a competitive advantage, the summit aspires to become a global platform where economic growth and environmental responsibility converge.

According to the organisers, with its focus on collaboration, investment, and policy convergence, GREENS 2026 is poised to redefine the recycling industry as a cornerstone of India's sustainable future, setting a global benchmark for innovation and action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor