GCCI Youth Wing presents an exciting Box Cricket League

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 3: Amid India’s ongoing successful campaign in the Cricket World Cup, a different type of cricket fever is set to grip Ahmedabad this weekend. The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Youth Wing is all set to host an exhilarating and action-packed Box Cricket League on November 4 & 5, celebrating the fusion of cricket, business and community.

With the participation of eight corporate teams from Ahmedabad, the Box Cricket League is expected to be a grand spectacle. To be held at the Shaishya Academy in Ahmedabad, the Box Cricket League will bring together hundreds of young entrepreneurs, promoting a spirit of unity and camaraderie among them.

Shumona Agarwal Sutaria, Chairperson of GCCI Youth Wing, said, “We are pleased to present this exciting cricket league. GCCI Youth Wing has always been at the forefront of promoting engagement and networking among members, and this league is another step in that direction. It will not only provide a platform for our members to showcase their cricketing talent but also enhance their networking opportunities and build lasting relationships.”

Devam Sheth, Co-Chair of GCCI Youth Wing, said, “Cricket is a common thread that binds us all together. The Box Cricket League is about sports, but also about fostering bonds, promoting physical fitness, and strengthening the sense of community. The action-packed matches and the competitive spirit of the participating teams are sure to make this event a memorable one. We look forward to witnessing the enthusiasm and sportsmanship of our members.”

R Kumar Opticians is the annual partner of the Box Cricket League. The title sponsor is DosBros Mexican food grill, and powered by Speed Carz. The event’s associate sponsors include Himanshu Dani, Innovation & Automation, and ABZO Motors. Vatsal Exports is the T-shirt sponsor, and TVM is the PR partner.

