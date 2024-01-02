GD Goenka Confluence 2023: Empowering school leaders through inspiration and collaboration

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 2: The GD Goenka Confluence 2023 emerged as a transformative experience focused on empowering leaders within the GD Goenka school community. Hosted against the picturesque backdrop of GD Goenka Education City in Gurugram, this annual conclave serves as a dynamic platform for over 300 GD Goenka School Owners, Directors, Principals, and Management to gain insights, share best practices, and strengthen the collective spirit of the 'Goenkan' educational fraternity.

A highlight of the conclave was the presence of Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20, Govt. of India, who delivered a thought-provoking keynote address. His insights set the stage for an intellectually stimulating experience, emphasising the pivotal role school leaders play in shaping the future of education.

The conclave also featured esteemed personalities, including Himanshu Gupta, Secretary CBSE (Former Director of Education, NCT of Delhi), actor Anupam Kher, renowned Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev, award-winning author Chetan Bhagat, Co-founder of Cashkaro Swati Bhargava, actor-comedian Sunil Grover and Buddhist Guru Palga Rinpoche Their presence added valuable perspectives to the discussions, underscoring the importance of collaborative leadership in the educational landscape.

During his address, Himanshu Gupta, Secretary CBSE (Former Director of Education, NCT of Delhi) stated: "It's a privilege for me to come here today and address all of you at your annual GD Goenka Confluence. GD Goenka is one of the leading educational institutes in the country, and the growth that they have had in the past 30 years is really exceptional."

Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, congratulated the participants of Confluence 2023, emphasising the pivotal role of academic leaders in integrating NEP 2020, fostering innovation, and steering India's educational landscape towards excellence.

Beyond the star-studded appearances, the GD Goenka Confluence 2023 facilitated meaningful interactions, fostering networking opportunities and exploration of new avenues for academic excellence. The event reinforced GD Goenka's commitment to providing a collaborative platform for educational leaders, enabling them to shape the future of education.

For over three decades, GD Goenka Group has illuminated the educational landscape of India as a pioneering force. Under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka, we proudly stand as a beacon of educational excellence.

Beginning with our flagship school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi; our network now includes 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering CBSE, IB and Cambridge curricula. We have diligently crafted modern campuses, equipped with cutting-edge facilities that create an inspiring learning environment.

Beyond the K12 horizon is our GD Goenka University, a top-ranked multi-disciplinary institution. With over 6,000 students representing 40+ nationalities, the university delivers programmes in Management, Law, Engineering & Sciences, Medical & Allied Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Hospitality & Tourism, Fashion & Design, Occupational Health, Safety, Fire & Environment.

Augmenting our global education philosophy, we are proud hosts of Le Cordon Bleu, the world's leading hospitality and culinary arts school headquartered in Paris. We also host the esteemed Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID) NCR campus.

In healthcare, GD Goenka Healthcare operates over 70 talent upskilling academies across India, empowering frontline clinical staff to serve the nation with unparalleled competence and dedication. In travel, GD Goenka Tourism has earned its reputation as a trusted boutique travel company serving reputed PSUs with unyielding integrity and reliability, ensuring seamless travel experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor