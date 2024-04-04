GE Aerospace to Invest over Rs 240 crore in expanding manufacturing facility at Pune

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Following its debut as a standalone entity listed on the New York Stock Exchange, GE Aerospace has unveiled plans to invest over Rupees 240 crore (approximately USD 30 million) in expanding and modernizing its manufacturing facility in Pune.

The infusion of capital will enable the facility to embark on new projects and manufacturing processes by procuring machinery, equipment, and specialized tools, while also enhancing the capacity of existing products.

Mike Kauffman, Vice President of Global Supply Chain at GE Aerospace, expressed satisfaction with the expansion, highlighting the facility's commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"Our team at the Multi-modal Manufacturing facility in Pune has a strong focus on safety, quality and delivering for our customers. I am delighted to see the expansion at this site which has already become a strong contributor to our global supply chain of aircraft engine components," Mike Kauffman said.

Amol Nagar, Managing Director of GE Aerospace's Pune facility, underscored the significance of the investment in fueling the company's aerospace growth in India.

"This investment helps us to continue our growth in aerospace in India, giving us the resources, we need to meet increasing customers' demand," Amol Nagar said.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in February 2015, the factory specializes in producing components for commercial jet engines, contributing to the assembly of renowned engines such as G90, GEnx, GE 9X, and LEAP engines by CFM, a joint venture between GE and Safran.

Additionally, the facility has played a crucial role in nurturing local aerospace manufacturing talent, having trained over 5000 individuals in specialized aerospace precision manufacturing processes since its inception.

According to a company release, the facility is certified under ISO14001 & ISO45001 and upholds environmental best practices and community stewardship. Noteworthy achievements include sourcing 30% of its power consumption from renewable sources, implementing zero liquid discharge, recycling and reusing 1 crore litres of water annually (equivalent to 100 million litres), and recycling 20 metric tons of plastic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor