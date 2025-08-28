Gear Up for Tournaments and Redeem the Racer Set and Own the Lobby!
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Fans of India's iconic online game - BGMI, can unlock today's exclusive reward, the Rock Star Backpack. With its striking design, this backpack is perfect for those who want their presence felt both in battle and in the spotlight. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EJZBZ6XCTKHMJ6EN
2. EJZCZE6WDHCDBEUD
3. EJZDZJ6TP95A9UGH
4. EJZEZQ56T7UQG4S9
5. EJZFZURN6DA96H8A
6. EJZGZPADUKSPU7VJ
7. EJZHZBFBMGS9GWPD
8. EJZIZRJGU5TJN3RM
9. EJZJZQ6W6PK6N5N9
10. EJZKZDCPWAKEB4MP
11. EJZLZV6DRKRCUTMN
12. EJZMZ7B349HHK8TE
13. EJZNZ7FGBPEXSGJJ
14. EJZOZW8FVQHV6KDU
15. EJZPZ5B93WK77U9J
16. EJZQZJTRD78EPQ7T
17. EJZRZ7S9WWPA3TNP
18. EJZVZG3P99WNXQEJ
19. EJZTZD9UFM69T9UK
20. EJZUZGAQ8A4NQUUH
21. EJZBAZA8VR5RVJGU
22. EJZBBZM3KKSGUUPU
23. EJZBCZRWTAGTMGVS
24. EJZBDZJQSD4FSSD9
25. EJZBEZPAUCCA35PH
26. EJZBFZDKJ3XFECHB
27. EJZBGZSJ5U4T39SV
28. EJZBHZ5XVD3V89CK
29. EJZBIZP7XE9WRREN
30. EJZBJZGVFUVRXR7X
31. EJZBKZGAR73BMBWX
32. EJZBLZ4G9CBHMPVB
33. EJZBMZKV7WWTBD4G
34. EJZBNZFBD4USVHUR
35. EJZBOZHPB9E7SGHB
36. EJZBPZ4MH5K3JKUW
37. EJZBQZSMGR56J4F4
38. EJZBRZGQXAWR5WKP
39. EJZBVZDD6X58X4PV
40. EJZBTZWKWX9KARBH
41. EJZBUZ4ADXT3M48D
42. EJZCAZG8S6RGV6J4
43. EJZCBZ58TC9CTAUM
44. EJZCCZXA3NFTXCJC
45. EJZCDZA3BCP75KX4
46. EJZCEZJ6DE986VEM
47. EJZCFZJWJ3EGSKSH
48. EJZCGZ9REFRBN9HC
49. EJZCHZ7RHDEKJHHK
50. EJZCIZGH79A7QG5H
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
