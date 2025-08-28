Gear Up for Tournaments and Redeem the Racer Set and Own the Lobby!

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Fans of India's iconic online game - BGMI, can unlock today's exclusive reward, the Rock Star Backpack. With its striking design, this backpack is perfect for those who want their presence felt both in battle and in the spotlight. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EJZBZ6XCTKHMJ6EN

2. EJZCZE6WDHCDBEUD

3. EJZDZJ6TP95A9UGH

4. EJZEZQ56T7UQG4S9

5. EJZFZURN6DA96H8A

6. EJZGZPADUKSPU7VJ

7. EJZHZBFBMGS9GWPD

8. EJZIZRJGU5TJN3RM

9. EJZJZQ6W6PK6N5N9

10. EJZKZDCPWAKEB4MP

11. EJZLZV6DRKRCUTMN

12. EJZMZ7B349HHK8TE

13. EJZNZ7FGBPEXSGJJ

14. EJZOZW8FVQHV6KDU

15. EJZPZ5B93WK77U9J

16. EJZQZJTRD78EPQ7T

17. EJZRZ7S9WWPA3TNP

18. EJZVZG3P99WNXQEJ

19. EJZTZD9UFM69T9UK

20. EJZUZGAQ8A4NQUUH

21. EJZBAZA8VR5RVJGU

22. EJZBBZM3KKSGUUPU

23. EJZBCZRWTAGTMGVS

24. EJZBDZJQSD4FSSD9

25. EJZBEZPAUCCA35PH

26. EJZBFZDKJ3XFECHB

27. EJZBGZSJ5U4T39SV

28. EJZBHZ5XVD3V89CK

29. EJZBIZP7XE9WRREN

30. EJZBJZGVFUVRXR7X

31. EJZBKZGAR73BMBWX

32. EJZBLZ4G9CBHMPVB

33. EJZBMZKV7WWTBD4G

34. EJZBNZFBD4USVHUR

35. EJZBOZHPB9E7SGHB

36. EJZBPZ4MH5K3JKUW

37. EJZBQZSMGR56J4F4

38. EJZBRZGQXAWR5WKP

39. EJZBVZDD6X58X4PV

40. EJZBTZWKWX9KARBH

41. EJZBUZ4ADXT3M48D

42. EJZCAZG8S6RGV6J4

43. EJZCBZ58TC9CTAUM

44. EJZCCZXA3NFTXCJC

45. EJZCDZA3BCP75KX4

46. EJZCEZJ6DE986VEM

47. EJZCFZJWJ3EGSKSH

48. EJZCGZ9REFRBN9HC

49. EJZCHZ7RHDEKJHHK

50. EJZCIZGH79A7QG5H

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor