Geetham launches its biggest outlet at Pallavaram with the Exciting T20 Offer

has launched its biggest outlet ever at Pallavaram. This landmark is spread over an expansive 12000 square feet and it's strategically located opposite the busy Meenambakkam Airport. The 250-seater restaurant serves a wide variety of authentic Indian cuisine and Indo-Chinese cuisine. Crafted by seasoned chefs, one can always be assured of a delicious meal prepared fresh with quality ingredients.

To celebrate the opening of its 9th Restaurant, it has an exciting T20 Offer available through this month for breakfast. This tiffin combo has a fluffy and fresh idli, a crispy vada, a scoop pongal & kesari, accompanied with sambar and chutneys at just Rs. 20. To pre-book or pre-order @ +91 7397 222 111.

The Founder and Managing Director of Geetham, Murali N. Bhat hails from a family that has significant roots in the hospitality industry. He has rich experience in managing restaurants and has also worked in the retail space.

He speaks about the concept of, "Offering good quality fresh food at affordable prices with a classy ambience for travelers in the vicinity of the airport. This location allows us to cater not only to air travelers but also to the entire GST Road. Our patrons can either choose to takeaway or dine in at our new outlet which offers quick service throughout the day."

Geetham promises freshly prepared pure vegetarian food made from quality ingredients. The menu is quite extensive, featuring around 600 dishes. The cuisine comprises authentic Indian dishes both North Indian and South Indian, Indo-Chinese, Chaats and Faloodas. The authentic Indian menu has everything from starters, biryanis and pulaos, tikkas to desserts. The South Indian and North Indian Thalis are scrumptious and offer a satisfying experience. The Indo-Chinese menu features hot favorites like Schezwan Noodles, Shanghai Fried Rice and so much more.

Their mouth-watering Signature Dishes include the Ghee Roast, Paneer Masala Dosa, Dragon Roll, Cheese Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Platter, Bisibelebath, Mysore Masala Dosa, Maddur Vada, Cheese Kurkure and the not-to-be-missed range of special Faloodas, Ice-creams and fresh juices.

The extensive range of sweets and savories offered are fresh, delicious and great as a treat or for gifting. From hot favorites like ladoos to exotic dry fruit-based sweets, the range is huge. This is very useful for those who want to pick up last-minute gifts before they fly.

The ambience provides the perfect setting for a relaxed meal or a quick one before catching a flight. It has a warm inviting feel as it's predominantly done up in tones of ivory, walnut and cream. The rustic brick finish walls add charm. Digital displays around the restaurant showcase the mouth-watering range of dishes tempting every guest.

The Geetham experience is all about enjoying authentic Indian food in a beautiful ambience and quick service.

