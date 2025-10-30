GeM and Madhya Pradesh government discuss steps to enhance State's adoption of the GeM platform

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 : Mihir Kumar, CEO, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), met Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal to discuss measures for strengthening the State's adoption and utilization of the GeM platform.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the meeting reaffirmed GeM's core objective of providing a unified, transparent, and efficient online procurement system for all government buyers, including Central and State Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Autonomous Bodies, Local Institutions, and Panchayati Raj entities.

Both sides underscored the need to develop a more robust, streamlined procurement framework to enhance further transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in public procurement across the State.

"As part of its national strategy to accelerate adoption across States and Union Territories, GeM has initiated a series of focused engagements, including CEO-level interactions with high-GMV States. The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has also written to Chief Ministers encouraging alignment of State procurement rules with the General Financial Rules (GFR) and GeM General Terms and Conditions (GeM-GTC), and to the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that procurement in Union Territories is routed through GeM," the release said.

With more than 86,000 sellers from the State having completed their profiles on the platform in Madhya Pradesh, GeM's footprint continues to expand. Since its inception, Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) from Madhya Pradesh have received orders "worth Rs 5,523 crore from State buyers, Rs 2,030 crore from buyers in other States, and Rs 20,298 crore from Central buyers."

This strong participation reflects the State's growing integration into the national public procurement ecosystem and highlights GeM's role in empowering local enterprises to access a wider government marketplace.

With GeM's cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reaching new milestones, the engagement in Madhya Pradesh marks another step towards strengthening the State's procurement ecosystem and ensuring a level playing field for all vendors.

"GeM remains committed to fostering a culture of fairness, digital integrity, and inclusivity, enabling every seller, particularly small and emerging enterprises," the release noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor