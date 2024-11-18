GeM holds seller onboarding drive at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Government e Marketplace (GeM) is conducting registration and onboarding Indian sellers and service providers by conducting an extensive registration drive at its pavilion during the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

IITF is being held from 14th - 27th November, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam Complex, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

For understanding, Government e Marketplace is an online platform that facilitates end-to-end procurement of goods and services by various Central/State Ministries, Departments, Organisations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Panchayats, and Cooperatives.

The ministry said in a release that GeM will provide end-to-end support to participating small-scale sellers, especially Artisans, Weavers, Craftsmen under "One District, One Product" (ODOP) scheme of the Government of India, to encourage their participation in public procurement landscape.

In furtherance to this objective, the GeM pavilion has been equipped with a professional photo shoot set up for instant catalogue uploading support, completely free of cost, as per the ministry.

GeM representatives will also conduct stall-by-stall visits to widen outreach and encourage the adoption of the portal by highlighting its various advantages, including direct market linkages to more than Rs 4 lakh crore of annual public procurement.

A vibrant showcase of India's culture, trade and innovation, 43rd IITF is an exceptional forum for fostering collaborations and enhancing business opportunities for domestic sellers in the thriving public procurement marketplace on GeM.

The Government's concerted efforts to harness the power of digital platforms to achieve 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' led to the formation of GeM in 2016.

The online portal was established with a clear objective to eliminate cumbersome and archaic manual public procurement processes that were riddled with inefficiencies and transparency-related issues.

GeM is a paperless, cashless and contactless ecosystem for all the three tiers of government buyers (Centre, State and Panchayati Raj Institutions) to enable procurement of a wide array of products and services from a pan-India base of Sellers and Service Providers, through a completely digitised online platform.

GeM was envisioned to utilise the agility and speed that come along with a digital platform to reinvigorate public procurement systems and bring about a lasting change for all stakeholders.

