GeM records over 11.25 lakh MSE sellers securing Rs 7.44 lakh crore in Govt orders

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Government e-Marketplace has emerged as a major platform for small businesses in India, with more than 11.25 lakh micro and small enterprises securing government orders worth Rs 7.44 lakh crore so far, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday.

According to official data, the Government e-Marketplace has enabled MSEs, women entrepreneurs, SC/ST-owned businesses and startups to compete directly for government contracts across sectors.

As of November 30, MSEs accounted for 44.8 per cent of the total order value on GeM, comfortably exceeding the mandated annual procurement target of 25 per cent, the ministry said.

The platform has helped remove traditional barriers linked to size and scale, allowing small firms from across the country to participate in government purchasing.

From clean energy suppliers to technology service providers, MSEs are increasingly winning high-value contracts through the digital marketplace.

Women-led enterprises have seen a notable rise in participation on GeM. More than two lakh women-owned MSEs are currently active on the platform and have together secured government orders worth over Rs 78,000 crore.

Their participation is supported through initiatives such as Womaniya, which focus on onboarding, training and improving access to procurement opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

GeM’s design aligns closely with national procurement policies to encourage wider inclusion, the ministry said.

Buyers can easily identify products and services offered by MSEs, including women-led and SC/ST-owned businesses, using dedicated filters on the platform.

Eligible MSEs also receive benefits such as purchase preference and relaxations in earnest money deposits, turnover requirements and prior experience norms, while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Beyond facilitating transactions, GeM has helped improve transparency, speed and traceability in government procurement. The platform allows enterprises from different regions and communities to access opportunities that were earlier difficult to reach, supporting broader participation in public spending.

