GEMS Education India, scaling up operations through school collaboration model

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (/BusinessWire India): GEMS Education India, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Life Valley International School (LVIS), a leading CBSE-affiliated school in Kottayam, Kerala. To provide unparalleled opportunities for students to excel academically, socially, personally and professionally.

GEMS Education India, is currently evaluating over 20 such School collaboration proposals in India region, along with traditional school & preschool franchise and lease-rental school models to expand India region school network in coming years.

GEMS Education is the world's largest private school operator with over 1,70,000+ students hailing from 176+ nationalities spread across 190 schools in 10 countries, GEMS Education is truly global.

Founded in 1959 in Dubai (UAE), GEMS Education has emerged as one of the leading education providers in the world, offering a diverse range of curricula, including British, Cambridge, American, IB, and Indian. In India, GEMS Education owns & operates two schools: GEMS Modern Academy, Kochi (Cambridge & IB) and GEMS International School, Gurgaon (CBSE & Cambridge).

Under this collaboration, Life Valley school will benefit from GEMS Education's expertise in curriculum enrichment, professional development of the team, innovative research-based pedagogical practices, cutting-edge digital integration, 360-degree quality assurance cycle and much more. GEMS Education's globally recognized educational programs, and extensive experience in delivering quality education will further enrich the academic offerings at Life Valley International School.

GEMS Education has its legacy of providing a transformative education that empowers young people to excel academically, socially, and personally. Its commitment to this mission is evident in its investment in leadership development, teacher recognition, learning experience design and exceptional outcomes for all stakeholders. This collaboration between Life Valley International School and GEMS Education (India) marks a significant milestone in the quest for excellence in education and sets a new benchmark for delivering quality education to students in Kottayam, Kerala and beyond.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Life Valley International School, which aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality education to learners around the world. The world is changing swiftly & our learners are travelling around the world for further studies and work. It is important to prepare our students to adapt to these fast-changing environments. GEMS Education in India is extremely focussed in collaborating with the existing schools in the country. We totally understand the sentiments & aspirations of the "local school brands", at a time when schools backed by the corporate fundings are challenging their core existence. We plan to strengthen this "local school brand" segment by leveraging our 63 years of legacy and sharing our expertise of working in different education systems to various existing schools in India. As GEMS, we are working for the development of the larger education ecosystem in India and in this regard, finalising on key partnerships which strengthen the human capital of our country," shared Francis Joseph, Executive Director of GEMS Education, India Region.

"We are thrilled to join hands with GEMS Education, India to enhance the quality of education we provide to our students. We are extremely happy to witness the positive, futuristic and open-minded approach the GEMS team has towards quality education," said Ms. Mareena Sebastian, the founder of the school. "This collaboration will bring in new perspectives, global best practices, and innovative approaches to teaching and learning, which will empower our students to achieve their full potential and become lifelong learners. Through this collaboration, students at Life Valley will have access to a wider range of learning opportunities, including international curriculum options, advanced STEM programs, and enriched learning design that fosters critical thinking, creativity, communication and leadership skills."

GEMS Education India is inviting school collaboration proposals from across India cities. School owners who aspire to collaborate with GEMS Education India to uplift education quality and overall experience of the existing schools can write about their interest at sandeep.pawar@gemsedu.in.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor