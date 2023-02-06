Gen C Media Takes Center Stage: Manoj Padaiyachi Launches Influencer Marketing and Talent Management Powerhouse

Manoj Padaiyachi, a well-known entrepreneur and thought leader in the influencer marketing industry, has launched Gen C Media, a full-service influencer marketing and talent management agency. Gen C Media will provide a one-stop solution for brands looking to engage with influencer marketing campaigns and talent management. This new venture will provide a platform for content creators to reach their maximum potential and represent a diverse range of creators, including social media influencers, celebrities, YouTubers and more. The agency's primary focus is to work with creators who align with a brand's values and goals to create genuine and impactful campaigns.

Manoj Padaiyachi said, "The content generation is booming, and it's time for a new kind of agency to provide value and support them. Gen C Media will be that agency. Our goal is to provide a platform for the content generation to demonstrate their talent and facilitate smooth execution of every campaign and task that comes our way."

The launch of Gen C Media comes at a time when influencer marketing is experiencing rapid growth in India, valued at over 12 billion Indian rupees, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent over the next five years.

Rutuja Kulkarni, a talented actress, has announced that she has joined the roster of content creators at Gen C Media.

Rutuja is excited to be part of the agency and has this to say about the partnership:

"I'm thrilled to have joined Gen C Media. I faced stagnant growth and decreasing engagement on my social media account until I joined forces with Gen C Media. With their expertise and tailored solutions, my account has only seen growth since then. They have a fresh and innovative approach to talent management."

Gen C Media differentiates itself by providing a more personal approach and working closely with creators to help them reach their goals and grow their brands. In addition to influencer marketing, the agency will provide talent management services to its creators, including contract negotiation and brand partnerships. Manoj Padaiyachi emphasized that the agency understands that content creation is not just about creating content but also about growing a personal brand and building a sustainable career.

Gen C Media is poised to significantly impact the influencer marketing and talent industry, which has onboarded over 150 creators.

Urja Tanta, a popular lifestyle and fashion blogger with over 130k followers, expresses excitement about being managed by Gen C Media.

Urja Says, "I am excited to partner with Gen C Media as it will enable me to reach new heights with my content. This partnership will allow me to pursue my passion for engaging and inspiring content for my followers. With Gen C Media's support, I am confident of reaching a wider audience and collaborating with leading brands in the industry. I am eager to continue sharing my lifestyle, fashion experiences, and insights with my ever-growing followers."

The launch of Gen C Media marks a significant step in the influencer marketing and talent management industry, poised to impact the industry through its focus on supporting content creation and innovative approach to talent management.

