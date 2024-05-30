GenAI-based smartphones' share in global sales rose to 6 pc in Q1: Report

New Delhi, May 30 Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-based smartphones contributed 6 per cent to global smartphone sales in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a significant increase from just 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter, a new report showed on Thursday.

According to Counterpoint Research, premium smartphones (wholesale price over $600) accounted for over 70 per cent of GenAI-capable smartphone sales in Q1.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series dominated the GenAI-based smartphone market in Q1, securing the top three spots in the top-10 list for best-selling GenAI-capable smartphones.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was the best-selling smartphone, commanding over 30 per cent market share.

"Samsung's aggressive marketing campaign highlighting the Galaxy S24’s GenAI capabilities, coupled with its established global presence, led the brand to take a 58 per cent share of the GenAI segment," the analysts said.

Chinese brands captured six positions in the top-10 list. The Xiaomi 14 and vivo X100 models ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, according to the report.

For 2024, analysts expect GenAI-capable smartphones to contribute 11 per cent of the overall smartphone market as newer use cases emerge and consumer awareness increases around the segment.

Media-focused features and personalised virtual assistants are expected to be major drivers of adoption. On the hardware side, more GenAI-capable chipsets from major semiconductor firms at affordable prices will further aid the growth of the segment.

The analysts also expect the entry of Apple later this year into the GenAI segment with its 2024 iPhone lineup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor