Genelia Deshmukh launches bold new pieces from the De Beers Forevermark Avaanti Collection

Celebrates the first Anniversary of the Exclusive De Beers Forevermark Boutique

Mumbai, October 18: To add an extra spark to the festive season, De Beers Forevermark, the most trusted natural diamond brand, has launched three bold new designs from the Forevermark Avaanti Collection. Talented film star & entrepreneur Genelia Deshmukh unveiled the new designs at the one-year anniversary of the De Beers Forevermark Exclusive Boutique in Bandra today.

The Forevermark Avaanti Collection is crafted by a single belief that what the future holds can unfold from a single ripple and the collection is a reminder of the remarkable things that follow from life’s first leaps. The three pieces represent a fresh, contemporary evolution of the modern collection. Each piece embodies a spirit of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realize their power and make a lasting statement every day. All the designs are crafted with beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds making them an ideal choice for self-purchase or gifting this festive season.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be launching the Forevermark Avaanti Collection which is such a distinctive wrap design reminding us, women of our potential and the spirit of possibility. De Beers Forevermark offers the world’s finest natural diamond experience to their customers & it is an honour for me to be here today celebrating the brand’s first anniversary of the exclusive boutique in Mumbai.” said Genelia Deshmukh at the launch.

Mr. Bhavin Jhakia, Director, OM Jewellers stated, “It has been an enriching journey of over a decade of labour resulting in momentous success for the OM Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark collaboration. Over the last year, our prominence in this competitive market is credited to our collaborative ability to deliver meticulous designs, exceptional quality, and seamless service to our customers. Today’s celebration is a pronouncement of the synergy between our two brands, and we take this opportunity to announce the launch of bold new pieces in the much-admired Forevermark Avaanti collection. The aesthetic jewels are a quintessential addition to this season’s festivities.”

“Diamonds hold a deep emotional value for our clients in India and with the success of the Forevermark Avaanti Collection last year, we saw the rising demand for everyday wear, classic jewellery. So, this season we are introducing a bold new addition of the Forevermark Avaanti Collection in three contemporary new designs. Each diamond in the collection comes with a De Beers Forevermark’s unique inscription number that bears the assurance of each diamond being beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced,” said Mr. Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark.

The new rings, pendants and earrings all feature genuine and natural diamonds, set in 18K yellow, white or rose gold. The clean, dynamic designs are also available with the added radiance of pavé-set diamonds. Worn together or alone, these earrings, pendants and rings make a bold statement of confidence, adding to the ever-evolving story of those seeking their next adventure.

You can visit https://omjewellers.com/ to check out more designs. You can also follow OM jewellers on their social media handles for more updates.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/om_jewellers/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OmJewellersIndia

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor