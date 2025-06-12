GenepoweRx and MGI Tech Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate AI-Driven Genomic Solutions in Personalized Medicine

PNN

Singapore, June 12: GenepoweRx, a trailblazer in AI-powered personalized medicine based on genomic insights, today announced a strategic collaboration with MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences. This partnership aims to revolutionize the landscape of predictive healthcare, precision medicine, and longevity science through cutting-edge sequencing and AI-powered analytics.

With a shared vision to make personalized, preventive healthcare more accessible and effective, GenepoweRx and MGI will integrate their respective strengths in genomics, bioinformatics, and AI to deliver rapid, clinical-grade genomic services to individuals and institutions worldwide.

A New Era in Personalized Health

"Our collaboration with MGI is a game-changer for personalized medicine," said Dr. Kalyan Ram Uppaluri, Founder of GenepoweRx. "By combining MGI's robust sequencing platforms with our AI-driven insights engine, we are poised to offer unparalleled turnaround times, accuracy, and depth of interpretation. Together, we aim to empower individuals with timely, personalized, and preventive healthcare solutions." Said Dr Hima Jyothi Challa MD.

Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific, stated, "We are excited to contribute to personalized medicine through joint efforts with GenepoweRx. By integrating our advanced genomic technologies with GenepoweRx's innovative AI-driven analytics, we aim to not only strengthen GenepoweRx's genomic offerings but also empower healthcare providers and patients alike. This collaboration marks a significant step toward a future where personalized and preventive healthcare is not just a promise but a reality for everyone."

About GenepoweRx

GenepoweRx is a pioneering healthtech company at the forefront of AI-powered genomic healthcare, specializing in risk stratification, personalized medicine, and prevention for non-communicable diseases (NCDs)the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and recognized as a market leader across India, GenepoweRx delivers clinically validated genomic insights through a patented, AI/ML-driven platform built on large language models (LLMs) and a scalable SaaS model.

With deep expertise in whole-exome and whole-genome sequencing, GenepoweRx empowers individuals and institutions to predict, prevent, and manage over 100 chronic and lifestyle-related conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hereditary cancers, and pharmacogenomics-related drug response. The company also offers actionable insights in nutrigenomics, wellness, and longevity science, based on-validated genomic risk models.

GenepoweRx's platforms integrate gene-to-disease association analytics, real-world evidence, and population-scale genomics research, offering clinical-grade risk reports and AI-curated recommendations for both consumers and healthcare providers. Backed by robust partnerships and proven deployments in leading hospitals, GenepoweRx is accelerating the transition to preventive, personalized, and participatory healthcare.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor