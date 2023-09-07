General Mills India doubles Pillsbury production to serve growing baking industry

PRNewswire

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: General Mills India, part of US-based Fortune 500 packaged food company, General Mills Inc., marks a significant milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. This event commemorates the expansion of General Mills' footprint in India. The facility will serve as the epicentre for manufacturing Pillsbury Baking Mixes for the Indian market and is expected to be operational by August 2024.

The new plant will be General Mills second manufacturing facility for Pillsbury Baking Mixes in India. The Company will invest approximately Rs 100 crore to build this plant, equipping it with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure. With the addition of this new facility, General Mills India will double its manufacturing footprint, enabling the company to meet the increasing demand for its Pillsbury bakery solutions in India. The Pillsbury brand holds a strong presence in the Baking Mixes segment and is well positioned to supply baking products to the growing bakery and food service industry in India.

"The bakery industry in India is witnessing remarkable growth," said Anand Khurana, country director for General Mills India. "Beyond birthdays, cake cutting has become integral to various occasions like anniversaries, success parties and festive gatherings. Pillsbury's bakery solutions empower bakers with consistent quality in every cake batch and enhances efficiency in the back-of-house operations of bakery businesses. The new facility will mark Pillsbury's commitment to serving more bakers in India and supporting their business growth."

Pillsbury introduced its Baking Mixes to India in 1999. Since then, it has become the undisputed leader in Cake and Dessert Mixes for professional bakers. The new plant in Nashik is poised to further establish Pillsbury's position as the brand of choice for bakers nationwide, serving their evolving needs.

India is pivotal to General Mills' global growth strategy. The decision to double production capacity with the new plant is a testament to General Mills' commitment to the growth and success of the baking community.

''India is among General Mills' priority markets worldwide,'' said Balki Radhakrishnan, vice president and managing director of Global Emerging Markets at General Mills. "In recent years, our business in India has consistently accelerated growth and the new manufacturing plant reinforces our dedication to growing in India by delighting more consumers and catering to evolving consumer needs.''

"The growth and success in India of an iconic American brand such as General Mills shows the strength of U.S.-India economic ties and the potential of our nations to work together to serve global markets," said Greg Pardo, spokesperson for the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai. "General Mills' expansion here in Nashik reflects their commitment to advancing the agricultural industry of Maharashtra by creating wonderful foods for the world to enjoy."

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The Company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Haagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totalled U.S. $1.0 billion.

